Artist Spotlight: James Charles Morris

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: James Charles Morris

Aesthetic: A multidisciplinary artist, photographer and visual artist.

History: The grandson of famed Detroit gallerist Dell Pryor, art is unquestionably in Morris's genes. A self-taught multidisciplinary artist, the Detroit native's work includes painting, printmaking, illustration, collage and photography for more than 20 years. His digital illustrations and collages of everyone from Malcolm X and Billie Holiday to Stevie Wonder and Nina Simone are bold and graphic with an almost spiritual vibe given to each subject. Morris likes to use his work to engage in various social conversations, delving into race, spirituality, history, mental balance and community.

The latest: Morris created the artwork for Eastern Market's Flower Day poster. Colorful and bold, flowers in various shapes and hues make up his subject's hair and clothes. He's now selling fine art prints of his "Flower Day" digital collage. It's available on his website (jamescharlesmorris.bigcartel.com/) in two sizes, 18 inches by 24 ($200) and 36 inches by 48 ($700).

Maureen Feighan