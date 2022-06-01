Grab your bike and join Tour d'Eastside in Detroit

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

After a two-year hiatus, Tour d'Eastside returns Saturday, offering participants an opportunity to explore Detroit’s east side on bicycle.

“It’s a great time to just see different parts of the city, but also to go out on a bike on a nice spring day,” said Vittoria Katanski, director of the ride’s parent organization, Tour de Troit.

Some of the places on the more than 20-mile route include the Conner Creek Greenway, Mt. Olivet Cemetery and Detroit’s Canal District and Jefferson Chalmers neighborhoods. While training is not necessary for the ride, it is described as “athletic” and recommended for those older than 12. Katanski said participants should have logged a few rides before the event and make sure their bikes are in good working order.

However, she said, the ride is not too strenuous.

“Detroit’s flat,” she said. “The pace is not fast.”

If there are any complications with riders or bikes, Tour d’Eastside has a team ready to assist. The ride will have a police escort – though will not be barricaded – as well as sweep riders at the back to make sure no one is left behind. The ride will also have a support and gear “SAG” vehicle available to assist in small bike repairs or pick up riders who cannot complete the route. Medics will be on hand for emergencies.

“It's a (safe) way to challenge yourself knowing that you have people to support you in case you have any problems on the road,” Katanski said. “Maybe you’re not really a tire fixer, and you’re afraid to do too much because you could get a flat, and we have people ready help.”

In addition to being fun, Katanski said she also wants Tour d’Eastside to be a driver for economic activity within the community and an activity to do in the morning before doing something else in the city.

The ride is one of four events in the Tour de Troit series, which included the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Ride in January and the Paczki Run in February. Its signature namesake ride returns Sept. 17, and Katanski hopes to add more events when she’s more confident COVID won’t interfere.

She said group rides and runs are fun ways to explore new parts of the city.

“It’s different to do something you love with a bunch of other people than it is to do alone,” she said. “And it takes you through places you probably wouldn’t go through on your own.”

Tour d'Eastside

9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Begins at Alfred Brush Ford Park, 100 Lenox St., Detroit

Registration is $45. Visit www.tour-de-troit.org/tour-d-eastside to register.