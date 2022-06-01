Hello Kitty café pop-up truck to return to Twelve Oaks Mall this Saturday

The Hello Kitty Café pop-up Truck will return to Detroit for one day this year, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Twelve Oaks Mall.

The pop-up truck, which was started in 2016, has been touring the eastern United States and will continue to Cincinnati and Illinois after Detroit.

Fans can expect sugary snacks, including giant Hello Kitty cookies, Madeline cookies and other hand-decorated treats.

Exclusive Hello Kitty-themed collectibles such as mugs, lunchboxes, T-shirts and totes will be available in addition to staples of the truck like Hello Kitty plush toys.

The truck visited the mall in 2018 during a summer tour, as well. Hello Kitty is one of the best-selling licensed entertainment products in the world. The Japanese company Sanrio launched Hello Kitty in 1974.

Since 2014, two Cafe trucks have traveled the U.S., visiting more than 100 cities.

►Over the years, there have been Hello Kitty Con, a festival and other celebrations.