Oakland County's two waterparks to open in late June but with limited hours

Oakland County's two waterparks will reopen later this month but with limited hours and days of operation as a nationwide lifeguard shortage continues to put a damper on summer fun.

Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights will open June 25 but will only be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, while Waterford Oaks Waterpark in Waterford will open June 26 and operate from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays. Staff will work at one park for part of the week and other park for the remainder.

“The safety of our guests is always our top priority,” said Red Oaks County Park Supervisor Matt Pardy in a press release Wednesday. “This decision was not made lightly, but we wanted to find some way to operate both waterparks to some extent this summer. By sharing staff, we are able to have both waterparks open to serve the residents of Oakland County, albeit with limited days. It was the best option we had with the staffing struggles we are facing.”

Waterford Oaks, one of Michigan's oldest waterparks, hasn't been open since 2019 first because of COVID and then the lifeguard shortage. Red Oaks reopened last summer for the first time since the pandemic started but with limited hours, fewer attractions and less programming.

Oakland County parks officials, who say they've been working since November to recruit staff, say if the nationwide lifeguard shortage improves, they may adjust their hours at both parks.

"We plan to continue to hire staff throughout summer,” said Waterford Oaks County Park Supervisor Mike Boyd in a press release. “Our decisions are always made with safety in mind.”

Tickets to Red Oaks are $22 or $18 for Oakland County residents; admission is free for babies and toddlers 0-1. Waterford Oaks is $20 per person or $15 for Oakland County residents. Kids 0-1 are free. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online up to three days before visiting at OaklandCountyParks.com. To learn more about both parks, go to https://www.oakgov.com/parks/recreation/Pages/Waterparks.aspx.

