Theatre Bizarre teases October return at the Masonic Temple
Get your sequins, horns, feathers, masks and capes ready, Theater Bizarre appears to be returning to the Masonic Temple this fall after a two- year hiatus.
Social media channels for the popular, elaborate Halloween party posted an image of the historic Masonic Temple with the dates Oct. 14-15 and Oct. 21-22.
Like in recent years, the Friday nights are for the Masquerade Gala with dinner and a few hundred guests; Saturday nights are the main Theatre Bizarre strolling event attended by thousands. Theater Bizarre didn't happen in 2020 and 2021 because of pandemic-related concerns.
“The event is based on a world we have created over the years,” says Theatre Bizarre’s creative lead John Dunivant in a statement on the website. “What started out as a backyard party with a bunch of friends has turned into a critically-acclaimed, enveloping production.”
Tickets, once on sale, will be available for purchase at theatrebizarre.com as well as in-person at select local retailers.