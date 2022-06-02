Detroit chef Sarah Welch honors Michigan and impresses judges on 'Top Chef' season finale

Spoiler alert: Stop here if you haven't watched the season finale of Bravo's "Top Chef: Houston" yet and don't want to know the outcome.

Detroit chef Sarah Welch was called "a survivor" on season 19 of Bravo's "Top Chef" competition, and her food was described as "innovative," "beautiful" and "personal." In the end, though, she was not named "Top Chef."

That honor went to Buddha Lo, an Australian chef cooking in Brooklyn.

For his nearly flawless four-course meal that was a tribute to his late father, he wins $250,000, a feature in Food & Wine magazine and an appearance at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, and of course, the title of Top Chef.

"I didn't dream to be an astronaut, I didn't dream of being anything else," he said. "I dreamt of being right here."

For their final meal, the three finalists chose a sous chef from the pool of eliminated contestants. Maybe hoping for some redemption, Welch chose Robert Hernandez, whom she was eliminated alongside in episode four.

The single challenge was to create a four-course, progressive meal for a table of chefs, including "Top Chef" winner Stephanie Izard and celebrity chef Eric Ripert.

Before the final cook, though, the finalists were treated to a horseback ride and an outdoor feast prepared by the show's judges.

Welch, who is best known in Detroit as chef and co-owner of Marrow restaurant in West Village, planned a "hunter-gather" inspired meal that reflected her Michigan roots and her commitment to counteract food waste.

"I want my meal to feel like a couple of cowboys went out in the Sonoran desert, happened upon a Michelin star kitchen and then Eric Ripert was also lost in that desert and he came to eat it," Welch said on the show.

She made a venison tartare with Sonoran focaccia and smoked butter for her first course. Second, a squash tortellini in corn broth with three sisters salad, and a rabbit ballotine with grains, nuts and green salad for her third dish. Welch's dessert was smoked buttermilk ice cream with acorn cake, thus "bookending" her meal with smoke.

The judges praised Welch's dedication to using as much of the animal as possible — judge Gail Simmons said she was "blown away" by it — and for challenging herself with difficult techniques. Her dessert was also a favorite. Host and judge Padma Lakshmi thought her tartare was under seasoned, however, and Welch also had trouble cooking her rabbit evenly.

Still, being in the top 3 is nothing to scoff at and because of that feat, it likely won't be the last time we'll see the Marrow chef on television. Her tenacity — she was eliminated early, but won the side show "Last Chance Kitchen" seven times in order to earn a chance back in the main competition — will go down in "Top Chef" history.

"When I walked into 'Top Chef' I didn't think it was going to change my life and I didn't think it would change who I am, but it did all those things. I came back from so many failures in ways that I could have never imagined," Welch said. "And it did make me more confident."

