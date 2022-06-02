'Fire Island' review: Pride and prejudice and Speedos

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

A proudly randy gay rom-com starring four Asian-American leads, "Fire Island" is trailblazing in its own right.

Yet for all its progressiveness, it's also weirdly old-fashioned, proving while the times may change, the stories stay the same.

Comedian and actor Joel Kim Booster stars as Noah, a super-ripped and cash poor nurse who travels to Fire Island — the East Coast "gay Disney World" off of Long Island — for a week of partying with his gang of broke pals. (The Disney joke lands in part because the film is being released under the umbrella of Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures.)

Among his friends are the sweet-natured Howie ("SNL's" Bowen Yang), whom Noah plans to get laid while on the island. They're staying at the home of their lesbian den mother, Erin (Margaret Cho), who due to some financial troubles is losing her residence on the island. This is to be the boys' last Fire Island free-for-all.

Howie meets Charlie (James Scully), a thinly written wealthy doctor with puppy dog eyes and a crew of snooty cronies. Noah runs afoul with one of them, the uptight Will (Conrad Ricamora), and theirs is the kind of tightly wound hostility that's rife with sexual tension.

"Fire Island," which was written by Booster and directed by Andrew Ahn ("Driveways"), is based on Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice," and it adheres so closely to the structure of the early 19th century comedy of manners and class warfare that it feels, at times, regressive. The characters are shoehorned into dated archetypes that often give their relationships with one another (Noah is nice, but the others are mean!) the complexity of grade schoolers' interactions.

It's the details that make it stand out, and amid the horniness and R-rated material — there are graphic sex acts, hard drug use and F-bombs flying around like shrapnel — there is a sweetness at the core of "Fire Island," especially in the innocence of Yang's performance, which makes it endearing. When he brokenheartedly sings karaoke to Britney Spears' "Sometimes," Austen may not have been able to envision it, but she couldn't have written it any better herself.

'Fire Island'

GRADE: B

Rated R: for strong sexual content, language throughout, drug use and some nudity

Running time: 105 minutes

On Hulu