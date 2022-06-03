Anita Baker thanks Detroit fans for selling out homecoming concert

Tickets for homegrown R&B legend Anita Baker's first area concert in more than 10 years went on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, and within minutes the majority of them had been snatched up.

Through Ticketmaster, only a handful of "Official Platinum" seats remained as of Friday afternoon, at the cost of $400-$950 apiece.

Baker, who hasn't performed in Metro Detroit since 2010, took to social media to thank fans for selling out her show.

"Detroit. Some of You stood in Line, Early Outside... at An *Actual Box Office*, for your Tix. Some of you, in line/On line, at the Virtual Box Office. Wiping tears from my eyes, this morning," she wrote on Twitter, signing the tweet, "ABXO."

The July 22 Little Caesars Arena concert was teased on Tuesday and officially announced on Wednesday. Baker, whose quiet storm hits include 1986's "Sweet Love" and 1988's "Giving You the Best That I Got," is currently performing a residency in Las Vegas that wraps Saturday, and the upcoming Detroit concert is the only other scheduled concert on her docket.

The Detroit concert even drew interest from Questlove, the Oscar-winner and Roots drummer, who replied to Baker's announcement of the show via Twitter. "Uh.... I MIGHT come to this one," he wrote.

While tickets to Baker's show are gone through first-party sellers, secondary sites such as Stubhub have hundreds of tickets listed for sale, from $170 up.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama