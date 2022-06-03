'Napoleon Dynamite' screening, Q&A with stars coming to Pontiac

Sweet.

The cast of "Napoleon Dynamite" — that's title star Jon Heder, Efren "Pedro" Ramirez, and Jon "Uncle Rico" Gries — will be on hand for an upcoming live screening of the 2004 indie hit, promoters have announced.

The screening, which will be followed by a moderated discussion with the stars, will take place Oct. 2 at Pontiac's Flagstar Strand Theatre.

General admission tickets, $35, and $75 VIP tickets — which include a meet & greet session with the stars — are on sale now via thecrofoot.com.

Heder, Ramirez and Gries previously brought "Napoleon Dynamite" to town in January 2020, part of a tour celebrating the film's 15th anniversary.

The offbeat comedy follows a liger- and tater tots-obsessed high school student in Idaho and his eccentric family. The film premiered in 2004 at the Sundance Film Festival and went on to a summertime release via MTV Films, where it earned earn $45 million at the domestic box office. It has since enjoyed cult status.

