'Napoleon Dynamite' screening, Q&A with stars coming to Pontiac

Warm up those tater tots, the cast of the 2004 hit is coming back for another screening with fans.

Adam Graham
The Detroit News
Sweet.

The cast of "Napoleon Dynamite" — that's title star Jon Heder, Efren "Pedro" Ramirez, and Jon "Uncle Rico" Gries — will be on hand for an upcoming live screening of the 2004 indie hit, promoters have announced. 

Jon Heder in "Napoleon Dynamite."

The screening, which will be followed by a moderated discussion with the stars, will take place Oct. 2 at Pontiac's Flagstar Strand Theatre.

General admission tickets, $35, and $75 VIP tickets — which include a meet & greet session with the stars — are on sale now via thecrofoot.com.

Heder, Ramirez and Gries previously brought "Napoleon Dynamite" to town in January 2020, part of a tour celebrating the film's 15th anniversary. 

The offbeat comedy follows a liger- and tater tots-obsessed high school student in Idaho and his eccentric family. The film premiered in 2004 at the Sundance Film Festival and went on to a summertime release via MTV Films, where it earned earn $45 million at the domestic box office. It has since enjoyed cult status. 

