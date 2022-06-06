'Mean Girls' kicks off Broadway in Detroit's 60th anniversary season

As Broadway in Detroit kicks off its milestone 60th anniversary season Tuesday, former executive director Alan Lichtenstein may be biased but he calls it the best season yet.

And it certainly has some big shows. The season starts with a musical adaptation of the hit Tina Fey-penned movie, "Mean Girls," and will include some of Broadway's hottest shows, including Detroit native Dominique Morisseau's "Ain't Too Proud" about the Temptations and their start in Detroit, "Beetlejuice," "My Fair Lady," "Jagged Little Pill," "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," and, finally, "Dear Evan Hansen." "Dear Evan Hansen" was just weeks from opening in 2020 when COVID hit.

"That's a pretty strong season with repeat engagements of 'Hamilton,' 'Fiddler on the Roof' and 'Les Miserables,'" said Lichtenstein, who has booked roughly 800 shows in different venues for Broadway in Detroit during his 41-year career. "There's not many open weeks in there.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, whose niece, Nadina Hassan of Ann Arbor, is starring in "Mean Girls" as Regina George, plans to declare Tuesday "Mean Girls Day" in Detroit.

Broadway in Detroit's 60th was actually last year but leaders decided to celebrate its big anniversary this year, especially as they're trying to squeeze shows that had to be put on hold during COVID.

"It's going to take a little bit of time to correct itself to the usual timeline of a season where you'd expect to reopen in September but simply because of the pandemic," said Jamie Budgett, Broadway in Detroit's general manager. "This year and next year we're having to juggle with dates given that it's been such a challenge to try to piece the tours together and get everything back on the road. But the good news is we are. We are back on the road."

One of the big highlights of the season undoubtedly is the return of Lin-Manuel Miranda's masterpiece, "Hamilton." It won't be part of the 2022-23 season but subscribers will have first dibs on purchasing tickets.

COVID protocols, meanwhile, have changed at Broadway in Detroit as they have at many venues across Metro Detroit. Masks are no longer required but instead recommended. COVID vaccination also is no longer required.

"We wanted to make sure people felt safe and confident returning to theaters given that they hadn't done so for 18 months or so," said Budgett. "We kept those protocols until April of this year. And now, though we still recommend people wear masks, we're not mandating it... But it's something we monitor. And we'll continue to adapt."

"Mean Girls" opens at 8 p.m. Tuesday. It runs through June 19.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com