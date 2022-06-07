After two years, Cars 'R' Stars show set to return on June 12

After a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cars 'R' Stars show is scheduled to return to the Packard Proving Grounds on Sunday. The show will feature hundreds of cars, ranging from vintage automobiles to modern cars, as well as those restored to their original condition.

The show is from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the authentic Packard Proving Grounds, located on Van Dyke and 23 Mile in Shelby Township. Admission is $6, and children younger than 12 are admitted free with an adult. For vehicles, the pre-registration fee is $20 for judged cars and $15 for non-judged cars. On the day of the show, registration is $20 for non-judged cars and $25 for judged cars.

In a press release, show organizer Tom Mitchell of Shelby Township said this year’s featured car is the Chevrolet Chevelle. The featured collection includes vehicles from all three Chevelle generations, from the model years of 1964 through 1978. It was gathered by the Cars ‘R’ Stars @ PPG committee and the Chevelle Club of Michigan. Additionally, the show will present 15 historic Packards housed at the Packard Proving Grounds.

"Everyone with the car enthusiast mindset either owns or owned a memorable Chevelle or at least knew someone who did," Mitchell said. "These were some of the most iconic and recognizable muscle cars and even daily drivers back in the day. Their popularity is still strong today."

As an important piece of Michigan history, the iconic Packard Proving Grounds are a meaningful location for the show, according to a press release, adding the site is valued as it is where many American autos ran their paces throughout history. The grounds have been designated a Michigan State Historic Site, and were added to the National Register of Historical Places. Attendees are able to tour the buildings of the grounds to see the historical displays.

Car fans are invited to share their collection and bring their own unique vehicles by pre-registration, or bring them the day of the event.

For more information, visit the show's website at www.carsrstars.com.