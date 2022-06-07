Demi Lovato announces Detroit date on fall tour

A day removed from the announcement of their upcoming album "Holy Fvck," Demi Lovato has announced an Oct. 7 concert at Detroit's Fox Theatre.

Tickets for the show, $40.50 and up, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at noon Tuesday for Citi card holders.

New Jersey-born singer-songwriter Royal & the Serpent will open the show, part of Lovato's 24-date North American tour, which launches Sept. 22 in Sacramento after a six-date swing through South America.

The provocatively titled "Holy Fvck" is Lovato's eighth studio album and follows last year's "Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over." The new album is due out Aug. 19, and its first single, "Skin of My Teeth," will be released Friday.

Lovato's last area concert was a March 2018 show at Little Caesars Arena.

