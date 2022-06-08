Artist Spotlight: Extra Arms

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Extra Arms

Lineup: Ryan Allen, vocals and guitar; Michael Gallacher, guitar; Ryan Marshall, bass; Dan Stover, drums.

Sound: Polished, driving power pop.

History: The band, fronted by songwriter and longtime Metro Detroit musician Allen, released its first full length in 2018, "Headacher," followed by "Up From Here" a year later.

The latest: Extra Arms are gearing up for the release of their next upbeat banger, “What is even happening right now?” The foursome will play Friday at UFO Factory in Corktown with other bands Casket Lottery, Kind Beast and 84 Tigers. Show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $10. On Saturday, Extra Arms will hold a second album release party with a show at the Flint City Hard Cider Co. with Singing Lungs and Sleepology. Learn more about the band's music and upcoming dates at extraarms.bandcamp.com.

Melody Baetens