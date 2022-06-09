Summer family fun in the D: 7 ideas to have fun with your kids (and off screens)

If Detroit bad boy Alice Cooper's megahit, "School's Out for Summer" is blaring at your house this week or next, parents across Metro Detroit are asking themselves the next question: "Now what?"

For those looking for ways to keep their kids occupied and off screens, beyond sending them to camp, there are plenty of ideas for summer family fun across Metro Detroit. From the world's largest bounce house opening this weekend in Fraser to a new exhibit at The Henry Ford that opens later this month that's all about Disney costumes, there truly is something for everyone.

And after two years of COVID (or staffing issues) restrictions putting a damper on many summer activities, that is not the case this year, thank goodness. Oakland County Parks' two waterparks, one in Waterford Township and the other in Madison Heights, will have staggered days of operation but they will be open.

So as families map out plans for the next three months (or even this weekend), here are 7 ideas for summer family fun. The good news is as gas prices soar, they're in southeast Michigan, so they don't require significant driving.

Big Bounce America: Did someone say "world's largest bounce House"? Yep. Billing itself as the world's biggest touring inflatable theme park, Big Bounce America spans 13,000 square feet and is 32 feet tall from the ground to top of its candy-colored turrets. There are basketball hoops, climbing towers, a giant slide that takes guests outside the main structure and into a ball-pit. Besides the main bounce house, there are three other inflatable attractions included with admission. Bounce House America will be at Fraser's Steffens Park, 33000 Garfield, Friday through Sunday, and again June 17-19. Tickets are selling fast but organizers say they've added more. Prices depend on age. There are sessions for toddlers, younger kids, older kids and adults. Go to thebigbounceamerica.com/family/tickets/detroit/.

Disney Costumes: Imagine Cinderella without her glass slipper. Impossible! That's what makes The Henry Ford's newest exhibit, "Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume," so cool. Opening June 25, this unique exhibit goes behind-the-scenes to really delve into the artistry and craftmanship that goes into every Disney costume for stage and screen. It will include more than 70 original items including ball gowns, sorcerers’ capes, military uniforms, tiaras, and, of course, glass slippers. For Cinderella fans, visitors will experience “Cinderella’s Workshop,” a gallery featuring the beloved fairy-tale character’s dresses from her many Disney incarnations, including 1997’s Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Cinderella;" 2014’s "Into the Woods; the 2015 live-action reimagining of the animated masterpiece "Cinderella;" and the ABC hit series "Once Upon a Time."

Red Oaks and Waterford Oaks: Oakland County Parks' Waterford Oaks in Waterford Township, which includes Michigan's first wave pool, hasn't been open since 2019 due to COVID-19 and a lifeguard shortage but it's finally reopening this summer. Both Waterford Oaks and Red Oaks in Madison Heights will be open, though they'll have staggered days of operation so staff can work at both parks. Red Oaks Waterpark opens June 25 and Waterford Oaks opens June 26.

Ford-Wyoming Drive-In: Yes, seeing a movie is still a screen but the iconic Ford-Wyoming Drive In is an experience. The Dearborn theater is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and what better way to see some of summer's biggest blockbusters such as "Top Gun: Maverick" or "Jurassic World Dominion." Movies start after dark and always has double features, so it might be a challenge for young kids but older kids won't forget it. General admission is $27 a car. Go to www.forddrivein.com/.

Ford fireworks: It's a summer tradition for thousands in Metro Detroit and finally it's back and in-person: the Ford Fireworks. Now in its 64th year, the fireworks, which are one of the largest displays in the country, return June 27 to Detroit. The Parade Company selects the musical arrangement and works exclusively with Zambelli Fireworks to stage more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects visible for miles along the Detroit River. This year’s theme is “Hey Detroit, The Sky Shines for You!” Go to www.facebook.com/TheParadeCo.

POPnology at Michigan Science Center: A fun mix of pop culture and science, POPnology is a new 8,000-square-foot exhibit at the Michigan Science Center that includes replicas of famous pop culture icons such as R2-D2, E.T., Hal 9000 and the DeLorean. It also has interactive stations that let guests play games and complete challenges, along with chances to explore Mars, play arcade games, 3D printing displays. Located on the Science Center's fourth floor, the exhibit runs through Aug. 11.

Movie Nights in the D: There's just something about seeing a movie outside in the summer. And every Thursday throughout the summer, Campus Martius Park will play a different iconic movie as part of its "Movie Nights in the D" movie series. And it's free. Presented by Capital One Café and supported by Faygo, the series begins June 9 with "Jurassic Park." Movies start at 7. Other movies this summer include "Minions," "Black Widow," "Encanto" and "Mamma Mia." Go to downtowndetroit.org/event/movie-nights-in-the-d-jurassic-park/.

