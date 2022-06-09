Everything to know about Motor City Pride in downtown Detroit this weekend

Suit up in rainbow gear and get ready to celebrate.

The Motor City Pride Festival, presented by Motor City Pride, will return this weekend as the largest pride event in Michigan. Previously held in Ferndale, the annual festival pivoted its location to Detroit in 2011, and this year marks 50 years of Motor City Pride festivals.

In June 1972, Detroiters first defied societal norms and marched through the city to advocate for LGBT equality and in opposition of homophobic laws. Between 200 and 400 people marched from Cass Park to Kennedy Square, forming Motor City Pride, an entirely volunteer based organization focused on celebrating pride and fostering respect for the LGBTQ community.

Fifty years later, the Motor City Pride Festival is the most popular pride event in the state, drawing a crowd of more than 40,000 attendees annually.

According to their website, the organization envisions its work in three pillars: advocation for protection for all Michiganians, connecting our community and celebrating achievements.

When is the Motor City Pride Festival?

The festival will take place from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday with the gates closing at 8 p.m. On Sunday, the festival will continue from 12:30 to 7 p.m., proceeded by the parade at noon. Gates will close at 6 p.m.

Entrance to the festival is $5, and children ages 12 and younger get in free.

Where will the festival take place?

This year, there will only be one entrance to the festival located on the west side of Hart Plaza off of Jefferson Avenue at the UAW Ford Building.

When and where is the parade located?

The parade will take place at noon Sunday, traveling from Campus Martius to Hart Plaza.

The route can be found here.

What is the schedule of events?

The festival will present four stages with performances from a variety of artists. The full entertainment schedule can be found here.

Among other LGBTQ allies, Jody Watley, Grammy Award-winning singer and pioneer of 21st century pop, will take the Pride Stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. In a statement, Watley shared her excitement for the event.

"As a longtime advocate of the LGBTQ community and with a reciprocation of the love they have shown me in the 35 years and counting since my solo debut the most devoted of my diverse fanbase — being invited to perform at Pride events around the country over the decades is always special and always a party full of love,” Watley said in an email to The Detroit News. “I look forward to bringing some joy at Motor City Pride performing a few fan favorites and present from an ongoing hit packed and eclectic catalog."

Where to park

A map of parking areas can be found here on the event's website. Additionally, public transportation will be available to access the event.

The Qline is offering free rides and drops off passengers a block from the event entrance. There is also no cost to ride the People Mover.

Will there be food at the event?

At the festival, there will be 14 food trucks and vendors, according to the event website.

What can I bring into the festival?

Security will be checking bags at the event entrance. The following items are prohibited: