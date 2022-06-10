Dearborn chef returns to the 'MasterChef' competition on Fox

A Dearborn-based chef has made it to the Top 20 on this season of "MasterChef: Back to Win" on Fox.

Chef Amanda Saab, who competed on the sixth season of the show in 2015, was asked back for the 2022 season, which is made up of other former competitors. She made it through the audition battle on the season premiere last month, which winnowed the field down from 40 to 20 chefs.

"MasterChef" is judged by mega-celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay along with celebrity chef and restaurateur Aarón Sanchez and Joe Bastianich, a television personality and restauranteur who co-owns about 30 restaurants worldwide in partnership with his mother Lidia Bastianich.

Saab, a Michigan native, has been featured nationally in the New York Times, Washington Post and Eater, which pointed out that in 2015 Saab was the first woman in a hijab to compete on an American cooking show. The Dearborn-based chef and mother is also a social media influencer with a YouTube channel, 43,000 followers on Instagram and has an archive of recipes at amandasplate.com.

Keep an eye on her "MasterChef" progress Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Fox.