Guinness-certified largest bounce house in the world stops in Fraser

Ready to start your summer with a bounce? The Big Bounce America can help.

The world's biggest touring inflatable theme park opens to the public Friday — and yes, it's been certified by the Guinness Book of World Records — at Fraser's Steffens Park with not one but six massive bounce attractions designed for adults and kids to bounce away to their heart's delight. There are basketball hoops, slides, ball pits and more. Ticket prices depend on age.

"We're over 13,000 square feet and 32 feet high from the bottom up," said Trisha Leach, a producer of The Big Bounce America. "And that's just the main bounce house."

This weekend's stop in Detroit — and very few tickets are left; it'll also be at Steffens Park June 17-19 — is the latest in a cross-country tour for The Big Bounce America. It'll continue to Louisville, Kentucky next, followed by stops in Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York.

What makes The Big Bounce America, which started in 2017, so unique, said Leach, is that's for kids and adults. Tickets can be purchased for special sessions for everyone from toddlers to adults only.

People "are so excited. They say it's a child dream's come true when they're coming in and that it's a big party," said Leach. "They're so excited to be able to come and jump with their family and friends and have a good time with their friends, especially with the pandemic."

The Big Bounce America six attractions include, the castle, its main attraction; The Giant; Air Space; Sport Slam; and a 900-foot obstacle course. Some of the attractions include ballpits.

Tickets purchased online include all of the attractions but there is a ticket only available in-person that include Air Space and The Giant, but not the castle.

"It's not available online for purchase," said Leach. "And we only have a handful of those."

Tickets are selling fast so Leach encourages tickets to be purchased in advance. And bounce sessions will go on rain or shine.

Go to thebigbounceamerica.com/family/tickets/detroit/.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

Big Bounce America in Detroit

June 10-12 and June 17-19 at Steffens Park, 33000 Garfield Road, Fraser.

Advance tickets encouraged; prices depend on age. Go to thebigbounceamerica.com/family/tickets/detroit/