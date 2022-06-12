Detroit has strong presence at 75th annual Tony Awards

Detroit emerged as one of the winners at the 75th annual Tony Awards Sunday as Motor City native Dominique Morisseau's "Skeleton Crew" won best featured actress in a play and Michael R. Jackson's "A Strange Loop" was nominated for 11 awards.

Morisseau and Jackson, both Cass Technical High School graduates, were nominated for multiple awards Sunday, which celebrates the best in theater. Rashad thanked Morisseau for writing "Skeleton Crew," about a stamping plant on the verge of closure in Detroit during the Great Recession.

"Thank you very much for writing the play that only you could've written," said Rashad.

Sunday's ceremony, hosted by recent Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, marked a return to normal in some ways for theater and the Tony Awards. The first ceremony back at Radio City Music Hall since COVID hit two years ago and after theater finally returned last fall, COVID safety officers were thanked several times and roughly 150 were even invited to attend.

Jackson's "A Strange Loop," was the most nominated show of the season, for which he wrote the book, music and score, was nominated for 11 awards, more than any other production this season.

Morisseau, meanwhile, was nominated for best new play for her "Skeleton Crew," which is about the last auto plant standing in Detroit. It made its Broadway debut earlier this year. Phylicia Rashad won Best Featured Actress in a Play for her role in "Skeleton Crews" and she thanked Morisseau for writing it.

"Thank you very much for writing the play that only you could've written," said Rashad.

Sunday's show, hosted by Ariana DeBose, who recently won an Oscar for her performance in "West Side Story," marked a return to normal in some ways for Broadway and theater. It was the first ceremony held at Radio City Music Hall since theater returned last fall in the wake of COVID-19.

"Our industry has been through so much. It felt at times that live theater was in danger," said Marianne Elliott, who won Best Direction of a Musical for "Company," beating out "A Strange Loop."

DeBose said while there's still work to be done, there's been progress with more inclusion in the theater world. She said this season featured seven Black playwrights.

Jackson, a 1999 graduate of Cass Tech, spent 18 years writing "A Strange Loop." Emotionally modeled after his own life, it follows a young Black gay man named after a famous pop star, working as an usher on Broadway while writing a music. The musical follows Usher as he navigates his own "thoughts," journey from self-loathing toward self-acceptance.

Jackson, 41, who also has a Pulitzer for "A Strange Loop" and planned to take his parents to Sunday's ceremony, said the reason it took him so long to finish was because he wasn't sure what the lead character's problem was.

"I was drawing from my own personal experience to tell the story, but in my own life I hadn't quite figured out the problem either," said Jackson during a Zoom with The Detroit News last month, referring to his own journey of self-acceptance. "And then I figured out that the problem was that there was no problem."

Morisseau's "A Skeleton Crew," meanwhile, opened on Broadway in late January after being put on hold during the pandemic. A story of survival and resilience, it's set in a Detroit stamping plant on the brink of closure during the Great Recession of 2008.

Morisseau said as she was planning out a series of Detroit-based plays around 2010, she knew she wanted one set in an auto factory. She said the auto industry "built" her family, with uncles, cousins and friends all working in plants. Her grandfather was an autoworker.

"I've never seen a factory on stage. I wondered what would that look like?" she said.

"A Strange Loop" broke ground in one way at Sunday's Tony Awards. Actress L Morgan Lee was the first openly Trans Tony Award-nominated performer. Nominated for Featured Actress in a Musical, Lee lost to Patti LuPone.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com