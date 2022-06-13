Arts, Beats & Eats gearing up for 25th anniversary of festival this year

Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats, a Labor Day tradition in Metro Detroit for thousands, is gearing up for a big anniversary this year — its 25th.

The popular four-day festival returns Sept. 2-5 to downtown Royal Oak and Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort has signed a multi-year deal to continue as the festival's title sponsor. Flagstar Bank also has signed on to continue to be the presenting sponsor through 2025.

“It has been a rewarding experience to be a part of Arts, Beats & Eats, one of the Midwest’s largest and most successful festivals that brings incredible art, outstanding music and a mouthwatering array of food to downtown Royal Oak,” said Raul Venegas, executive director of marketing and entertainment & sales for Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in a press release.

This year's festival will again include multiple stages with a variety of big name performers, dozens of food vendors and a full art show. The music lineup will be announced in late July. Jim Beam will be the title sponsor of the festival's national music stage this year.

“What a great 25th anniversary present and validation to have these partners extend their roles at the festival,” said Jon Witz, Arts, Beats & Eats producer. “Not only do we get critical funding to continue the festival at a high level, but Soaring Eagle, Flagstar and Jim Beam’s commitments will lead not only to a great event in 2022, but for years to come.”

And for families with children on the autism spectrum, Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats also will open one hour early each to add to give them free private access to the festival's carnival. Families must register in advance at artsbeatseats.com/family-days.

More than 365,000 people attended last year's festival, generating nearly $400,000 to donate to local charities. Since the event began in 1998, more than $6 million has been raised by the festival for community and charitable groups.

