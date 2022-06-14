Commemorate Juneteenth with these events around Metro Detroit

Sharea Ayers hopes that visitors who'll celebrate Juneteenth during Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit’s Freedom Weekend will leave more educated about the federal holiday and with lots of anticipation for next year’s events.

“I want people to feel inspired and proud to be Black. That’s the biggest thing for me — making sure we cultivate a space to celebrate who we are,” said Ayers, founder and director of Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit.

“Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit is an organization of people and businesses from the community who have come together since 2019 to increase awareness, spread information about Juneteenth, and put on celebratory events. Our goal is to activate, educate, celebrate and have an inclusive annual event to acknowledge Juneteenth around the city of Detroit.”

On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation freeing enslaved people. It wasn’t until 1865 when federal troops arrived in Texas to ensure that all enslaved people were freed.

Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is known as the longest-running African American holiday.

In 1979, Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth an official holiday. Forty-two years later on June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit (JJD) is one of many organizations in Detroit that organizes events to help celebrate and honor the importance of Juneteenth and its significance to the Black community.

In 2019, JJD partnered with the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to put on a celebratory mini-festival and in 2020 hosted a live production on Facebook and Instagram. The first jubilee stroll was held on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion in 2021 where businesses gathered along the sidewalk and allowed people to shop market style.

This year spectators can expect a three-day weekend packed with events like the Rhythm and Art Block Party, Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll and Freedom Fest June 17-19. Last year the event drew a crowd of more than 4,000 people. This year the number of people in attendance is expected to double since there will be events throughout the entire weekend. Thanks to prominent sponsors like Black Leaders Detroit, Livegistics, Sloppy Crab and the Eastern Market Brewing Company, all events are free.

Juneteenth Jubilee is committed to providing a safe environment for members of the community by enforcing COVID-19 protocols and providing masks to attendees.

For more information about Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit, visit website bit.ly/JubileeDET, add them on Facebook at Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit and follow them on Instagram @juneteenthjubilee_detroit.

Here's a list of Metro Detroit Juneteenth events:

"Summer of Soul" at Campus Martius: The Downtown Detroit Partnership and Motown Museum have teamed up to present a special screening of this Oscar award-winning movie directed by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, which documents the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Campus Martius is located at 800 Woodward, downtown Detroit.

Rhythm and Art Block Party: From 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17, join Jubilee Detroit for a celebration of music and art at the Eastern Market Brewing Company, 2515 Riopelle, Detroit. Walk around and enjoy work from visual artists, sounds from musicians and patronize local food trucks. Stick around for the release of Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit’s very own beer “Jubilee Gold.”

Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll: Shop from a selection of 50+ vendors Saturday, June 18, along the Livernois Avenue of Fashion from noon to 6 p.m. This event will also feature a creative artist hub, live podcast, kids village, main stage with live entertainment and health fair with mobile health screening units.

Freedom Fest: June 19 Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit’s Freedom Weekend will conclude with a festival and family friendly events for Father’s Day at Eastern Market (Shed 5) from noon until 6 p.m.

APRI Detroit/ Downriver Juneteenth Celebration: This is a free event hosted by APRI Detroit/ Downriver on Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. where educators, speakers, poets, musicians, dancers will present. Lunch and refreshments will be provided for all attendees. 10550 Dix Ave., Dearborn.

Juneteenth Jubilee Weekend: Located at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, on Saturday, June 18, take part in a treasure hunt that includes visiting historic sites around downtown and Detroit’s East Side. On Sunday, listen to presentations from the League of Women Voters about voting right issues. Enjoy sounds from musicians as they take you on a journey through time in the form of music. The Wright museum is at 315 E. Warren, Detroit.

Juneteenth Celebration Parade: The city of Dearborn is hosting its 2nd annual Juneteenth Mobility Stroll and Roll June 18 from 10 a.m.-noon. The parade will begin at Michigan Avenue and Schaefer Road.

Farmington Area Juneteenth Celebration: June 17-19 the Nardin Park Church will host its 4th annual Juneteenth Celebration. Friday, families can watch a movie under the stars from 7-11 p.m. at the Nardin Park Church, 29887 W. 11 Mile, Farmington Hills. Saturday, there will be a Freedom Celebration with food, fun, and activities from noon-6 p.m. The celebration will end Sunday with an intercultural ancestral & collective healing event from 3-4:30 p.m.

Sterling Heights African American Coalition: Residents are invited to join the Sterling Heights African American Coalition at Dodge Park Farmers Market Pavilion, 40620 Utica Road, Friday, June 17, from 5-9 p.m. Learn about Juneteenth and celebrate with food, entertainment, demonstrations, and educational vendors. There will also be food trucks, live music, dancing and poetry.

Juneteenth: Fiber, Art and Culture: Sunday, June 19, join Global Detroit and Oloman Café, 10215 Joseph Campau, Hamtramck, 4-6 p.m. to hear from a panel with the women of Common Bond, Great Lakes African American Quilters Network, and the African Bureau of Immigrant and Social Affairs at Oloman Cafe & Gallery.

