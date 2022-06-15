Artist Spotlight: Tino G's Dumpster Machine

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Tino G's Dumpster Machine

Sound: Rock and roll, blues and a bit of "funky Detroit"

Lineup: Tino G, guitar and vocals; Mike Smith, guitar; Garret Bielaniec, guitar; Dennis Burck, bass; Jeremy Kanouse, drums.

History: The Dumpster Machine, made up of veterans of the Detroit rock scene, have new album out, "GTO." It features some special guests including the MC5's Wayne Kramer, Kid Rock keyboardist Jimmie Bones, drummer Johnny Bee Badanjek and blues guitarist Kenny Brown.

Next: Tino G's Dumpster Machine will celebrate the new album's release with a show Saturday at the Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward in Ferndale. Doors open at 8 p.m. and other acts on the bill include blues rock trio the Muggs, School of Rock's MC5 tribute and an appearance by John Sinclair. DJ Linda Lexy will host the show. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door. Visit themagicbag.com or funkydrecords.com to learn more.

Melody Baetens