The Chicks postpone Wednesday's concert at Pine Knob

The Chicks have postponed Wednesday night's concert at Pine Knob citing strict doctor's orders for vocal rest, according to a statement from the group on Monday.

The group will make up the performance on Sept. 28.

The announcement comes after the group cut short their show in Indianapolis on Sunday night after just 30 minutes.

Lead singer Natalie Maines was reportedly suffering from vocal issues during the show, but nothing specific was noted after the group left the stage after just five songs.

"Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved," the group wrote in a statement. "OR the show we wanted to give you."

The Pine Knob concert is one of three shows the group will reschedule, along with Tuesday's planned performance in Cincinnati. Tickets for the original shows will be honored at the new dates, and refunds are available from the point of purchase for 30 days.

"The Chicks apologize for the inconvenience and hope to see you all at the new dates," the group said in a statement.

The former Dixie Chicks kicked off their first tour under their new name last week. The band is touring behind its 2020 album "Gaslighter."

The group's last area performance was in June 16 at the then-DTE Energy Music Theatre.

