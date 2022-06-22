Let the show begin: Ford Fireworks, other 4th of July displays to light up local skies

For the first time since 2019, people will be able to gather downtown to watch the iconic 2022 Ford Fireworks show illuminate the sky over the Detroit River.

Entering its 64th year, thousands of spectators are expected to gather Monday to admire fireworks that will be released from barges on the Detroit River. Tony Michaels, president and CEO of the Parade Company, said he's excited the show is returning to its original location.

"It's actually been three years because two years we did it on Lake St. Clair outside of Metro beach due to the pandemic," Michaels said. "Here we are back on the Detroit River, and this is really going to be the biggest show that we've ever put on — more fireworks packed into 24 minutes than we've ever done before."

A very large crowd is expected to attend this year's show, he said.

"Hart Plaza opens at 2 and the Detroit Police Department then decides when the cut off should be as far as the crowd that goes into Hart Plaza," Michaels said. "Then, people are lined up in the streets of downtown and the surrounding areas. There's even people who set up chairs down Michigan Avenue and watch the fireworks… At 2 cars will be allowed to go over to Belle Isle. People can walk over all day and evening, but only cars can go at 2 and then the state will decide when they're full. They can only take so many cars, and that fills up every year."

This year, Ford Motor Company announced it will extend its partnership with the Parade Company through 2024 to continue providing beloved traditions such as the annual fireworks display.

A rooftop party hosted by Ford will take place before the show on the Center Garage roof, and the funds go toward the firework presentation. The event will take place from 5:30-11 p.m. and the fireworks are set to begin at 9:55 p.m. Tickets for the rooftop party can be purchased at theparade.org/shop.

For those who prefer to watch the fireworks in the comfort of home, WDIV-Channel 4 will broadcast it live beginning at 8 p.m.

In addition to the Ford Fireworks, here are some other displays to catch to celebrate the 4th of July.

Oakland County

Lite the Night Fireworks: 6-10 p.m., June 23. Bring your blanket and chairs for the annual fireworks display, which starts immediately after the Wixom Family Fun Night activities. Sibley Square Park, 48900 Pontiac Trail, Wixom. Admission is free.

Lake Orion Lions Club Jubilee Fireworks: 10 p.m. June 25 at Green’s Park Lake Orion, 66 S Park Blvd., Orion Twp. Free admission. A single day armband for the 4-day carnival is $30.

Walled Lake Beach Party / Market Fest & Fireworks: The festival will end at sunset with a fireworks celebration June 25 at E.V. Mercer Beach, Walled Lake, 48390. Free admission.

Highland’s Red White & Blues Fireworks Festival: 10 p.m. June 25 at 205 N John St. Highland, MI, 48357. For more information call 248-240-6097.

Madison Heights Festival in the Park Fireworks: 10 p.m. June 26 at Civic Center Park, 360 W 13 Mile, Madison Heights. Admission is free to view the fireworks, and other festivities such as face painting, music, food, and games will begin at 7 p.m.

Festival of the Hills Fireworks: 10 p.m. June 29 at Borden Park, 345 John R, Rochester Hills, MI 48307. For more information call (248) 656-4664. The festival will begin at 6 p.m. with food, entertainment, and games.

Kensington Metropark Fireworks: 10:10 p.m. July 2 at Kensington Metropark, 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, 48380. Admission is free. Parking is $10.

Independence Day Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. July 3 at Oakland County Boat Club House, 2330 Ferndale, Keego Harbor, 48320.

Clawson 4th of July Fireworks: 10 p.m. on July 4 at City Park, W Elmwood north to Park, N. Washington west to N. Bywood, Clawson. Freedom Festival will take place in the park prior to the show from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Independence Day 4th of July Fireworks: 10 p.m. July 4 at Lakeside Memorial Park, 315 S Broad St, Holly, 48442.

“Cars Under the Stars” M1 Concourse Pontiac Fireworks: The event has been moved to July 18 due to weather conditions. 9:45 p.m. July 18 at M1 Concourse,1 Concourse Dr., Pontiac, 48341. Admission is $5 for Pontiac residents without a vehicle, $10 nonresidents without a vehicle, $20 track parking, $45 arena parking. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Macomb County

Shelby Twp. Independence Day Fireworks: 10 p.m. June 24. The fireworks will be launched at a new location, Stony Creek Metropark, 4300 Main Park Road. A Metroparks vehicle pass is required to enter all Metroparks. Daily passes are $10 per vehicle.

Mount Clemens Independence Day Celebration Fireworks: 10 p.m., June 24. Clinton Riverfront Park, 4125 Riverview Circle. Admission is free. For more information, call (586) 469-4168.

St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Fireworks: Dusk, June 24. Memorial Park, 32400 Jefferson Ave., St Clair Shores. Wristbands and parking passes can be purchased at the St. Clair Shores Parks & Rec, (586) 445-5350, office prior to the event for $5. Wristbands are $5 at the show entrance gate. Rain date, June 25 at dusk.

Fireworks at Stony Creek Metropark: 10 p.m. June 30 at Stony Creek Metropark, 4300 Main Park Drive, Shelby Twp. Admission is free with a Metropark pass. Parking is $10.

Wayne County

Livonia Spree Fireworks Extravaganza: 10:15 p.m. June 26 at Ford Field, 33841 Lyndon, Livonia, 48154. The fireworks show will be a finale to the week long party celebrating the birthday of the city, featuring food, music and a carnival. All-day wristbands can be purchased for $25 during pre-sale.

Fireworks at Willow Metropark: 10 p.m. July 1 at Willow Metropark, 23200 S. Huron Road, New Boston. Admission is free with a Metropark pass. Parking is $10. For more information, call 734-697-9181.

Lake Erie Metropark Fireworks: July 3 at Lake Erie Metropark, 32481 W. Jefferson, Brownstown, 48173. Admission is free with a Metropark pass. Parking is $10.

Washtenaw County

Whitmore Lake Fireworks: Dusk, July 2 at Whitmore Lake, Main Street, Whitmore Lake, 48189. There will be a dunk tank from 6:30 p.m. until dusk, as well as a 50/50 raffle.

Saginaw County

Frankenmuth Fireworks Display: 9:30 p.m. July 3. The 30-minute show will be viewable throughout the city in downtown Frankenmuth.