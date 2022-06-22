Everything you need to know about Detroit House of Comedy, open now in downtown Detroit

There's a new comedy club in town and it has a full schedule of funny people booked that are known locally and nationally.

Detroit House of Comedy — part of a group of comedy venues across North America — made its debut last weekend with a showcase of local stand-ups. In the next few weeks the 300-seat club, located inside Hockeytown Cafe at 2301 Woodward, will host stand-up comedians Hans Kim, Detroit's own Jeff Horste and former "Saturday Night Live" player Sasheer Zamata.

The theater is open to anyone 16 and older, and pre-purchase of tickets is recommended. Audience members are required to be checked in at least 15 minutes before show time or their tickets might be resold, according to the venue's website.

Here's who is booked this summer. Tickets start at $25 unless otherwise noted.

Hans Kim, a regular comedian on the "Kill Tony" podcast, 8 p.m. June 24 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. June 25

Jeff Horste, a Detroit native who is gaining steam nationally, 8 p.m. June 30, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. July 1 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 2

Sasheer Zamata, national comedian and actor known from "Saturday Night Live" and "Inside Amy Schumer," 8 p.m. July 8, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. July 8 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 9

Shane Torres, Brooklyn-based stand-up who has been on Comedy Central and several late-night shows, 8 p.m. July 14, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. July 15 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 16

Ali Siddiq, from Houston, you've seen him on Comedy Central and HBO, 8 p.m. July 21, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. July 22 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 23

Michael Ian Black, a well-known touring and television comic, 8 p.m. July 28, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. July 29 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 30

Jessica Kirson, her online videos have gotten her more than 30 million views, 8 p.m. Aug. 4, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Aug. 5 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6

Pete Lee, New York City comic raised in the Midwest, 8 p.m. Aug. 11., 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Aug. 12 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 13

"... And Then We Had Sex," live podcast with comedian Kristen Sivills and writer J-Rod, 7 p.m. Aug. 14

Darius Bennett, originally from Detroit, you’ve seen him on Netflix’s “Introducing …,” 8 p.m. Aug. 18, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Aug. 19 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 20.

Doug Stanhope, very popular and longtime touring comic, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26, $45 and up

Josh Adams, Detroit comedian who won “BET Apollo” and recently opened for Mo’nique and DJ Hughley at the Fox, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 27

Mo Mandel, as seen on “2 Broke Girls” and his Amazon special, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Sept. 2 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 3

Nick Colletti, from "The Real Bros of Simi Valley," 5, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Sept. 9 and 5, 7, 9 and 10 p.m. Sept. 10