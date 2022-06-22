You've heard Hans Zimmer's music and it will be performed at Detroit's Redford Theatre Friday

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

“The Lion King,” “The Dark Knight” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” have some of film’s most recognizable music. Friday, Detroit’s Redford Theatre aims to take people beyond the movies into another world with “Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer,” where a string quartet will perform the music live amid an intimate setting completely lit from thousands of candles.

The performance is part of a series of candlelight concerts from Fever, a platform that connects people with events in their cities as well as producing their own. The candlelight series performs classical music at various venues throughout Detroit, as well as cities throughout the world.

“With the mission of the candlelight concert, we really just want to make cultural experiences more accessible to people,” said Becca Malech, associate producer for Fever Originals. “We want to create an opportunity for people to experience classical (and jazz), to experience these genres of music when maybe they wouldn’t have had an opportunity to in the first place.”

The concert will feature selections from Zimmer’s most well-known scores, including “Sherlock Homes,” “Inception,” “Gladiator,” “Wonder Woman,” “Man of Steele,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Madagascar,” “Angels and Demons” and more.

“Hans Zimmer is maybe not be a name that a lot of people would recognize, but a lot of the films that he’s known for are films that will be showcased…” Malech said. “He just has a way of really bringing things to life and music that is enjoyable completely outside of just being a film score.”

Malech said highlighting local performers and spaces is another component of the concert series, which will feature four area instrumentalists from the LISTESO Music Group.

The Redford Theatre, built in 1928, is one of Detroit’s most popular historic theaters and features a colorful Japanese motif interior as well as a working organ.

“In all of our cities we have really great local artists, so we want to give them a platform to showcase their talent as well as showcase venues and spaces in the city that are super unique or maybe play a role in informing a city’s heritage and their history,” Malech said.

The Redford will hold two back-to-back performances that will play straight-through for an hour-long set. Fever will also present two other candlelight concerts this summer at the Redford, including “The Best of Joe Hisaishi” July 7 and “Film Scores and Hollywood Epics” Aug. 19.

Malech said the event is a great experience, especially for those new to classical music.

“This is the (classical concert) they should go to, because there will be some songs they can recognize that they can connect to,” she said. “Our musicians are fantastic and will really draw you in, even if you’re not familiar with the music.”

'Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer'

6-8:30 p.m. Friday at the Redford Theatre, 17360 Lahser Rd, Detroit.

Tickets start at $32. Visit www.redfordtheatre.com.