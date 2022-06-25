ICP's Gathering of the Juggalos to host rap legends, sasquatch hunts

Semi-retirement isn't slowing down the Insane Clown Posse.

A host of new and old school rappers will join ICP at its 22nd annual Gathering of the Juggalos, Aug. 3-6 in Thornville, Ohio, the Detroit rap duo announced Friday.

Slick Rick, KRS-One, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Onyx, Large Professor and Egyptian Lover are among the '80s and '90s rappers in the lineup. They'll be joined by Detroiters E-Sham and Babytron, ICP producer Mike E. Clark, DJ collective The X-Ecutioners, rock bands Mushroomhead and Steel Panther and more at the four-day festival, which will be held at Legend Valley, about 30 miles east of Columbus.

The 230-acre Legend Valley has hosted the festival five times previously, including last year's event. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the festival, which was first held at the Novi Expo Center in 2000, to skip a year in 2020.

ICP's Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope whic each curate a day of the festival, while J's brother, Robert "Jumpsteady" Bruce, will also handle a day of programming. Fans helped program the festival's first day.

The always-eclectic carnival of madness will host costume contests, karaoke, an ICP-led sasquatch hunt, a 5K run, live podcasts, helicopter rides, artist seminars, a haunted house attraction, raves, foam parties, graffiti contests, movie screenings, memorabilia auctions, a Juggalo wedding and more.

Tickets, $220, are available through the festival's website.

At last year's Gathering, Violent J announced plans to scale back from touring after he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.

Earlier this week, the ICP frontman suffered a bout with pneumonia, according to a post from the group. "Sometimes it just takes a little pneumonia to remind you slow down and enjoy the little things," the group wrote.

