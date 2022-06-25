ENTERTAINMENT

ICP's Gathering of the Juggalos to host rap legends, sasquatch hunts

The group is going all out for its 22nd annual fan festival.

Adam Graham
The Detroit News
View Comments

Semi-retirement isn't slowing down the Insane Clown Posse. 

A host of new and old school rappers will join ICP at its 22nd annual Gathering of the Juggalos, Aug. 3-6 in Thornville, Ohio, the Detroit rap duo announced Friday. 

Violent J, a member of the rap group Insane Clown Posse, yells on stage before speaking to juggalos in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

Slick Rick, KRS-One, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Onyx, Large Professor and Egyptian Lover are among the '80s and '90s rappers in the lineup. They'll be joined by Detroiters E-Sham and Babytron, ICP producer Mike E. Clark, DJ collective The X-Ecutioners, rock bands Mushroomhead and Steel Panther and more at the four-day festival, which will be held at Legend Valley, about 30 miles east of Columbus. 

The 230-acre Legend Valley has hosted the festival five times previously, including last year's event. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the festival, which was first held at the Novi Expo Center in 2000, to skip a year in 2020. 

ICP's Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope whic each curate a day of the festival, while J's brother, Robert "Jumpsteady" Bruce, will also handle a day of programming. Fans helped program the festival's first day. 

The always-eclectic carnival of madness will host costume contests, karaoke, an ICP-led sasquatch hunt, a 5K run, live podcasts, helicopter rides, artist seminars, a haunted house attraction, raves, foam parties, graffiti contests, movie screenings, memorabilia auctions, a Juggalo wedding and more. 

Tickets, $220, are available through the festival's website

Insane Clown Posse performs at its Gathering of the Juggalos festival in 2012.

At last year's Gathering, Violent J announced plans to scale back from touring after he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. 

Earlier this week, the ICP frontman suffered a bout with pneumonia, according to a post from the group. "Sometimes it just takes a little pneumonia to remind you slow down and enjoy the little things," the group wrote. 

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

View Comments