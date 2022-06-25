Jack White slams Trump: 'You took the country backwards 50 years'

The Detroit News

Detroit rocker Jack White has slammed former President Donald Trump in a lengthy Instagram post following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

"You took the country backwards 50 years," White wrote on Instagram on Friday, in a caption underneath a headline about the Supreme Court ruling.

"I hope your dad is smiling and waving down on you from heaven, while his other hand holds a record of all the abortions you secretly paid for behind closed doors."

White started the post by sarcastically saying, "congrats America!" and decrying the two-party political system, while going on to refer to Trump as "a professional wrestler of a 'politician,'" a "clown" and an "unchecked egomaniac."

In calling out the Supreme Court and its three Trump-appointed judges for its decision, White says, "and now these three judges, completely disinterested an unaffected by what the actual majority wants and needs, have just taken the country back to the 1970's to start all over again fighting for women's rights. I can't believe i just typed all of that out and it's all true, in this a bad movie?"

White also slams Democrats in the post — "your weakness in allowing trumps illegal activities to go unpunished during his entire term lead to this" — while advocating for a legitimate third political party.

"Rewind the tape to show how we got here, a third political party of ANY shape or platform breaking up this left/right, them/us nonsense would've prevented this before it even started," he said.

White is currently on tour, and will release his second solo album of the year, "Entering Heaven Alive," on July 22.

Earlier this week, White announced an August concert in Flint.