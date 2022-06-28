From ribs to parades, here's how to spend your Fourth of July

Fire up the barbecue and suit up in your red, white and blue gear — the Fourth of July weekend is near!

Here are some ideas the whole family can enjoy to get into the holiday spirit as America celebrates the passage of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

Wondering what the weather will be like? Check out the forecast here.

Family fun

Clawson 4th of July Celebration in the Park: Clawson will return to an in-person celebration with a day of activities Monday. Events include a 9 a.m. parade and the Firecracker Mile run. Over the weekend, there will also be a kiddie parade and an arts and crafts fair.

Detroit Tiger's Game on July 4: Take me out to the ball game! An American classic, baseball games are the perfect way to celebrate the Fourth of July. The Detroit Tigers will be playing in a doubleheader at Comerica Park on Monday, after the game against the Cleveland Guardians in late May was postponed because of inclement weather. The first game will begin at 1:10 p.m., followed by another scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

Milford Firecracker 5k & 10k: For the active group, the Milford Firecracker 5k and 10k run will begin at 8 a.m. July 4. Participants can run or walk the course of the race that begins and ends at Central Park. Additionally, there is a 1 mile untimed fun run opportunity that begins at 9 a.m. Register for the event here.

Salute to America: In collaboration with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, The Henry Ford Museum will host Salute to America in Greenfield Village from 5-10 p.m. June 30 through July 3. Attendees will have the opportunity to stroll through the village at their own pace, enjoying a variety of musical performances with a grand stage performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra at 8:30 p.m. Early bird tickets begin for the public at $33 and $28 for members. Greenfield Village will close at 3 p.m. for general admission during all event days. Tickets can be purchased here.

For foodies

Michigan Rib Fest: The Fifth Annual Michigan Rib Fest will return to Lake Orion Friday-Monday. The event will feature a wide variety of food, treats and drinks as well as four days of live music and games. Hours: 4-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Sunday; and 11 a.m. -4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday. 2369 Joslyn Court, , Lake Orion. Tickets can be purchased here.

Royal Oak Taco Fest: Although barbecues might be the traditional July 4 celebration, the Royal Oak Taco Fest will take place from Friday-Monday. The street festival will highlight food and drinks from more than 40 taquerias, along with three stages of live entertainment and other family friendly activities. Hours are: 4-11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday; and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday. 301 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased here.

Festive parades

Ypsilanti Fourth of July Parade: For the 93rd year, the Ypsilanti Fourth of July parade will return to the streets Monday. The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. on the corner of Oakwood and Cross streets, and the parade will end at Rice Street in Ypsilanti’s Historic Depot Town.

Ann Arbor Fourth of July Parade: Gathering residents to cheer in the streets, the annual Ann Arbor Jaycees Fourth of July Parade will take place Monday from 10-11 a.m. During this time, the parade travels from State and Liberty streets, north to Washington Street, , west to Main, and then south back to Liberty Street.

White Lake 4th of July Parade: Beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday and spanning from Whitehall City Hall to Montague City Hall, the White Lake 4th of July Parade will feature more than 75 festive entries. Leading the city in holiday cheer will be the honorable American Legion and VFW.

Music celebrations

Rock the Culture Music Festival: As the first of its kind, this music festival aims to change the culture of music, bringing "mainstream music" to Metro Detroit. Located in Pontiac at the Crofoot Festival Grounds, this unique festival is a great way to kick off the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The performances will take place between Friday and Monday. Hours are noon- 9 p.m., 1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac. Tickets begin at $750.

The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour: Red, white and the Doobie Brothers! What better way to celebrate the 4th of July than rock and roll? The Doobie Brothers will take the stage at DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston on Monday. The performance was originally scheduled for September 2021, but was postponed. 33 Bob Seger Drive, Village of Clarkston. Tickets can be purchased here.

Weekend fireworks

Kensington Metropark Fireworks: 10:10 p.m. Saturday at Kensington Metropark, 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, MI 48380. Admission is free. Parking is $10.

Independence Day Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Oakland County Boat Club House, 2330 Ferndale, Keego Harbor.

Clawson 4th of July Fireworks: 10 p.m. Monday at City Park, W. Elmwood north to Park, N. Washington west to N. Bywood, Clawson. The Freedom Festival will take place in the park prior to the show from 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Independence Day 4th of July Fireworks: 10 p.m. Monday at Lakeside Memorial Park, 315 S Broad St., Holly.

Whitmore Lake Fireworks: Dusk, Saturday at Whitmore Lake, Main Street, Whitmore Lake. There will be a dunk tank from 6:30 p.m. until dusk, as well as a 50/50 raffle.

Frankenmuth Fireworks Display: 9:30 p.m. July 3. The 30-minute show will be viewable throughout the city in downtown Frankenmuth.

Fireworks at Willow Metropark: 10 p.m. July 1 at Willow Metropark, 23200 S. Huron Road, New Boston. Admission is free with a Metropark pass. Parking is $10. For more information, call (734) 697-9181.

Lake Erie Metropark Fireworks: July 3 at Lake Erie Metropark, 32481 W. Jefferson, Brownstown. Admission is free with a Metropark pass. Parking is $10.