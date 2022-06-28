Kim Adams rejoins Local 4 news team as meteorologist

Kim Adams is heading back to WDIV.

Beginning Aug. 8, Adams will rejoin the Local 4 News team as meteorologist, the station's management announced Monday. Adams appeared with hosts Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill during Monday's fireworks broadcast to make things official.

Scillian, in re-introducing Adams, said he knew Adams missed her weather gig.

"It's my thing, it's something I've always loved since I was a kid. Even when I wasn't on the air here, I'm still a meteorologist," Adams said. "A lot of people are trying to be their own meteorologist now, looking at their phone and trying to decide, 'is it going to rain for my kid's baseball game or not?' Don't worry about that now. Come to me."

Adams, a Mount Clemens native, was the station's meteorologist from 2002-09 and before that worked at WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) from 1997-2002. She also had a brief stint with WDIV in 2013.

She was working as a midday host at WDZH-FM (98.7) when she lost in her job in the middle of her shift when the station suddenly shifted from easy listening to alt-rock in November 2020.

Adams, a single mother of five, was also recently hosting a show, "Fearless Faith," on WMUZ-FM (103.5).

“We’ve been searching for someone who can serve the changing content needs of our audiences for a while now,” WDIV's Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis said in a statement, saying their search was countrywide. “In Kim, we discovered that exact right person has been right here at home all along.”

Adams replaces WDIV's Ben Bailey, who left the station in 2021.

