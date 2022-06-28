Eminem's 'The Real Slim Shady' joins Spotify's 1 billion streams club

The real Slim Shady has stood up more than 1 billion times.

As of Tuesday, Eminem's 2000 hit "The Real Slim Shady" has surpassed the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify, according to data from the digital music service.

The Dr. Dre-produced smash is Em's fourth song to cross Spotify's 1 billion stream milestone, after "Lose Yourself" (1.4B streams), "'Till I Collapse" (1.3B) and "Without Me" (1.1B).

"Love the Way You Lie," Em's hit duet with Rihanna, is on deck with 993 million streams, and 2020's "Godzilla" has 935 million.

"The Real Slim Shady" was Eminem's debut single off his second major label album, "The Marshall Mathers LP." The song, which peaked at No. 4 on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart, earned Em a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance.

Its video, which has racked up 695 million views on YouTube, earned two MTV Video Music Awards, including Video of the Year, which it won over Blink 182's "All the Small Things," D'Angelo's "Untitled (How Does it Feel)," *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" and Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Californication."

The song is Eminem's playful middle finger to the sudden fame he found a year earlier, when he was tossed into the pop music playpen with a host of others whom he namechecks in the song, including Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Fred Durst and Tom Green.

To date, Spotify's Billions Club includes 267 songs. Recent additions include AC/DC's "Highway to Hell," Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," J Balvin and Bad Bunny's "La Canción," Pitbull and Kesha's "Timber" and Demi Lovato's "Sorry Not Sorry."

Justin Bieber leads all artists with 10 songs over 1 billion streams.

The most-streamed songs in Spotify's history are Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" with 3.1 billion streams and the Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" with 3 billion streams.

Eminem recently released a pair of new songs, "The King and I," from the "Elvis" soundtrack, and "From The D 2 The LBC," a collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

Eminem, who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year, has hinted that a sequel to his 2005 greatest hits compilation "Curtain Call – The Hits" may be on its way.

