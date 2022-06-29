Artist Spotlight: Ryan Jay

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Ryan Jay

Sound: Country

History: In the spring Jay released a video for his song “Broken Mind” to raise awareness for Mental Health Awareness Month, which was in May. "I wrote a song called 'Broken Mind' with my guitarist Dominick Fellows a little over year ago," said Jay. "At the time I just lost a great friend to mental illness and was going through some things and this song kind of just poured out. The song is dedicated to my friend and to help bring more awareness around those struggling."

Up next: Ryan Jay will bring a little country twang to the first Royal Oak Taco Fest. He's scheduled to play the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Stage at 5 p.m. Friday. The event is jam packed with local food vendors, many selling tacos and other Mexican cuisine. There are several stages of entertainment, activities for kids, lucha libre matches from Maximum Assault Wrestling, strolling mariachis, a taco-eating contest and more. Visit royaloaktacofest.com/ for more information on the event, and facebook.com/ryanjaycountry to follow Ryan Jay.