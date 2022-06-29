Historic Fort Wayne now open for 2022 season, will offer tours

Historic Fort Wayne, the 19th century fort built to protect the Detroit River, is now open for the 2022 season and a nonprofit group will start offering tours this weekend.

Every Saturday, the Historic Fort Wayne Coalition, in partnership with the City of Detroit Recreation Department, will offer 90-minute guided tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Prices are $8 a person.

The tours will include the Star Fort and barracks that were built in the 1840s, as well as the Spanish-American War Guard House.

Built along the Detroit River in 1845 to protect the river amid tensions with the British, Fort Wayne, which sits on 96 acres, has served various roles throughout history. It was a U.S. Army induction and training center at one point. And during World War II, the fort served as the primary motor vehicle procurement and parts depot for the Allied war effort throughout the world.

After 1945, the Fort continued as an induction center for troops during the Korean and Vietnam conflicts, according to the Historic Fort Wayne Coalition. In 1948, the Army started to decommission its buildings and transfer them to the City of Detroit Historical Department. In the 1970s, Historic Fort Wayne opened to the public as a multifaceted attraction with exhibits, outdoor programs and special events.

The Fort is located off Jefferson at Livernois avenues in Detroit's Delray neighborhood. Parking and admission are free. Reservations are required for tours and must be made 24 hours in advance. Email historicfortwayne@detroitmi.gov. Tour groups are capped at 15 people.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com