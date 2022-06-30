Salute to America returns with fireworks, activities

Bring the family to Greenfield Village for Salute to America to celebrate the Fourth of July with food, music, activities and fireworks for all to enjoy.

Salute to America, The Henry Ford's annual partnership with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, will return Thursday-Sunday. This tradition honors the Fourth of July holiday with special music performances, as well as other family-friendly activities.

Last year, the event shifted to a strolling format, featuring small historical group and DSO performances spread throughout the village on three stages. This year, the event will return to the village green for the first time since 2003, with the strolling aspect returning as well.

The gates will open at 5 p.m. for attendees to walk through the village at their own pace. Attendees will have the opportunity to admire scattered musical group performances showcasing a variety of historical music types, such as choral singing, ragtime, jazz and more. There will also be holiday theming and decade vignettes. Along with free carousel rides, the event will also have a military fife and drum parade. The strolling period will end at 8 p.m., and the full DSO symphony will perform in front of town hall at 8:30 p.m.

Director of Greenfield Village Jim Johnson said this year's event has been reimagined and the location has changed.

"What we really wanted to do was bring the Greenfield Village experience more into Salute to America," Johnson said. "What we're encouraging people to do, and offering opportunities, is to explore the village and experience some of the historical forms of music that we play here, and then we'll transition into the traditional DSO concert on the main stage."

Due to the new location, there will be less seating space available. Johnson said they plan to cap the event at 5,500 people, where in previous years on Walnut Grove 8,500 people attended.

Salute to America 2022

5-10 p.m. Thursday-Monday

Greenfield Village, 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn

Tickets: nonmembers, $38; $32.25 for members. Senior tickets are $34.25; $29 for members. Children tickets for ages 5-11 are $28.50 for general admission, and $25.25 for members. Children younger than 5 can enter for free.

Parking: $9 per vehicle for nonmembers, free for members.

Tickets can be purchased here.