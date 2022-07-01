Alliance Française de Détroit hosts Bastille Day Event at Bayview Yacht Club

Live music performances, hors-d'oeuvres and drinks... ooh la la!

All who admire the French language and culture are encouraged to join the Alliance Française de Détroit to celebrate Bastille Day at the Bayview Yacht Club on July 14.

The purchase of a $50 ticket includes two drinks, as well as an assortment of hors-d'oeuvres and French desserts from the bakery Chez Pierre et Genevieve.

Bastille Day is honored on July 14 to commemorate the fall of Bastille in 1789. Today, this historic day is celebrated throughout the world with honorary parades and fireworks.

Alliance Française de Détroit board member Stephanie Potier said the fall of Bastille signaled the beginning of the French Revolution.

"Bastille Day is July 14, it marks the start of the French Revolution, which brought down the monarchy in 1789," Potier said. "The festival celebrates the time when the common people rushed a huge fortress that was called Bastille. It served as a prison and a symbol of the power of the monarchy. At that time, the citizens decided that they had enough of the extravagant living of the monarchy and they decided to storm the Bastille... they freed several of the prisoners and then paraded in the streets of Paris."

David Anstett, president of Alliance Français, said he believes the organization has celebrated Bastille Day every year since its inception more than 60 years ago.

"The original Alliance Français was formed in 1957 and our group merged with that group in 1980, so we've been around quite a while," Anstett said. "I would guess that every year there's been a (Bastille Day) celebration because that's the country's celebration every year. We really want to make this what they call a Francophonie organization, that's people that have the French language as part of their culture."

Along with appetizers, there will be live music by Nicole New and her band. On the outdoor terrace, attendees will be able to play games, such as Pétanque, and admire the river. There will also be an opportunity to win door prizes and two local artists, Alex Gilford and Cara Marie Young, will be displaying their work.

Also, Anstett said that Elana Rugh, president and CEO of the Detroit Historical Society, will speak at the event regarding partnerships between the organizations. He said they hope to work together to expand their communities and forge more partnerships within the broader Detroit area.

Potier works alongside other board members to create events that promote language and culture. The Alliance Française de Détroit planned this event in collaboration with Alliance Française de Grosse Pointe and the French Chamber of Commerce of Michigan.

"This whole celebration that we're doing is a tradition every year," Potier said. "This location we also had in 2019 and we chose it again. "It's by the water, it's a lovely location being right on the river."

Anstett explained what attendees can expect from the Bastille Day celebration.

"They could expect to experience a multicultural event with dignitaries from other countries, as well as just other Francophone that are interested in French language and culture," Anstett said. "We'll have people from Canada and other dignitaries from other countries... to network and meet with other people with common interest. We're not just an organization where you go take a class in a classroom, but it's more wholistic. We're doing all these things where people can become more immersed."

Potier echoed that the group enjoys sharing the French language and tradition as a whole with all who come to their events.

"For us, the language is alive and kicking, and we attempt to share that with the rest of the population. We're always inviting people who are interested in learning more about the culture and the language to celebrate or participate in some events, or take a class."

Bastille Day Celebration

5-9 p.m. July 14

Bayview Yacht Club: 100 Clairpointe St, Detroit

Tickets can be purchased here.