Port Huron's Blue Water Festival returns with live music, food and family fun

Anchors away! Port Huron's Boat Weekend, the Blue Water Festival, is set to return to downtown Port Huron Wednesday through July 16. The Downtown Development Authority is partnering with the Rotary Club of Port Huron, Radio First and Operation Transformation to present the free event to the public.

The event kicks off Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with the Rotary International Day Parade through downtown Port Huron. Taking place from 5-9 p.m. on July 14 is family night, providing free activities, which includes crafts, games, pony rides and more.

To continue the family friendly fun, food trucks, a carnival and live music will operate throughout the weekend. Radio First will present live music concerts Thursday and Friday from 7:30-11 p.m.. A fireworks display will take place at dusk on Thursday evening.

Scott Shigley of Radio First, which owns five stations in Port Huron and is the promoter for the festival's concerts, said the group is bringing nationally known artists to the event.

"We're just excited to be able to bring in national artists to a small town," Shigley said. "Port Huron is not huge, but for that weekend, it's our biggest summer event of the year and for us to be able to bring in national artists is a big deal. It's a cool thing for our community."

This year, rock band Puddle of Mudd will perform Thursday night and country artist Dylan Scott will perform Friday night. Shigley said there's lots of excitement for live music to return to Port Huron.

"There's a lot of anticipation for it because people are excited to be back out and seeing live music again," he said. "When we do it in conjunction with the Mackinac Sailboat Race, it provides a great backdrop for the concert. You've got almost 200 sailboats on the Black River, it's just south of the concert venue. It's just a really cool setting for people to come experience Port Huron, so it's something we're really excited to do."

Also, the fundraiser Mannequins Making A Difference and a street fair will be held Thursday and Friday from 6-10 p.m. in which people can vote for their favorite mannequin on display by donating to an organization, said Downtown Development Authority Director and event coordinator Natacha Hayden.

"We love the traditional things that we have been doing, like the carnival, the fireworks," Hayden said. "We're bringing back the Mannequins Making a Difference that has been a very successful fundraiser, as well as our family night, parade, the street fair. Something new is that the street fair now has 75 vendors, which I believe is the biggest that we have ever done."

To continue the festivities, boat night will take place on Friday night. As the event goes in tandem with the Bayview Mackinac Race, sailboats will be on display prior to the 98th race's kick-off on Saturday.

After the boats depart, the "Taste of Port Huron" event will fill the streets of the downtown area with food samples from local restaurants, as well as live music and entertainment.

"Now more than ever, we are excited to bring the full festival back, we want to make sure our community gets to enjoy it to the fullest," Hayden said. "This year, we're going to be doing a taste of Port Huron where you buy tickets and you get to taste samples from participating restaurants."

General admission for both concerts are free. However, VIP tickets are $20 if attendees want to be closer to the stage.

Due to construction, the majority of this year's events will take place around the Blue Water Transit Center and McMorran Place parking lots. Concerts on Thursday and Friday will be in the South West McMorran Place parking lot.

For those who want to enjoy an alcoholic beverage, seven participating social district establishments will serve drinks in social district cups that allows attendees who purchase alcoholic beverages from licensed social district establishments to carry the drinks throughout the 10 blocks of downtown Port Huron.

"You can walk (with the beverage) throughout downtown, as long as it is in a special social district cup," Hayden said. "We're going to be capitalizing on that because the footprint of the event falls into that district. Our new McMorran Plaza that opened just a few weeks ago, they are licensed for social district, so that will be the closest one for you to get your drinks and walk around responsibly of course."

In the past, the event has attracted up to 30,000 people. While the event is anticipated by Port Huron locals, Shigley encourages Metro Detroit residents to come and experience the festival.

"It's a great community event, but it also gives us an opportunity to really showcase the area," Shigley said. "We're interested in people from Metro Detroit coming out. We really do want to welcome people from southeast Michigan to come and check it out."

Blue Water Festival

Wednesday-July 16

Downtown Port Huron

Admission is free.

A full schedule of events can be found at www.thebluewaterfest.com here.

There will be parking in many surrounding lots, such as the lot on the north side of McMorran Place.