Big Sean 'can't wait to be a dad' as Jhené Aiko shows off baby bump in Beverly Hills

Kenan Draughorne
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles — Jhené Aiko and Detroit's Big Sean have a baby on the way.

On Sunday, the R&B singer was spotted strolling through Beverly Hills, sporting a new baby bump alongside her partner, rapper Big Sean. After a photo of the couple hit the internet, Sean confirmed the news on his Instagram, expressing his excitement at bringing new life into the world.

"Whole new motivation foreal!" Sean wrote in a now-expired Instagram Story. "Very grateful God continues to bless us thank you."

"Can't wait to be a dad," he continued on the next slide.

Sean and Aiko began dating in 2016 and released an album together called "Twenty88" — a futuristic play on their shared birthyear, 1988. In 2020, Sean rapped about the pain of his partner enduring a miscarriage on his song "Deep Reverence," which features the late Nipsey Hussle.

"Should be a billionaire based on the time off I'm not takin'/ Probably why the s— with me get crazy and we lost a baby," he rapped.

Although he didn't mention Aiko by name, he later  confirmed that the line referenced the two of them, telling radio host Sway Calloway he played her the song to get her approval before releasing it.

"It's definitely a tough situation," he said on "Sway in the Morning." "But everything happens in the right time. I got so much faith in God and the universe, so I'll just leave it there."

Aiko is already the mother of  a daughter, Namiko, whom she has frequently  sung about. She's also featured Namiko, 13, on many of her songs, including the standout "Promises" — although that streak recently came to an end.

"My daughter has been on all of my albums, except for this last one," she told the singer CL for Rolling Stone's "Musicians on Musicians" series. "She was like, 'No, I'll skip this one.' She's kind of too cool for me right now."

Only time will tell if we hear a feature from the next addition to the family.

