Comerica Park transforms for 3 huge concerts this weekend

Imagine hosting a huge party — for three nights in a row.

This weekend, Comerica Park will have back-to-back-to-back shows three nights in a row, their first time doing this in 22 years of hosting concerts. In preparation to host these events, Comerica Park underwent a transformation to convert from a nostalgic ballpark to an outdoor concert venue.

From Friday through Sunday, about 30,000 fans are expected per show, said Elmer Straub, vice president of entertainment and production at 313 Presents.

On Friday, Chris Stapleton will perform his "All American Road Show" with special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Marty Stuart and Madeline Edwards. Following Edwards, Billy Joel will make his first-ever appearance at Comerica Park after the show was rescheduled from July 2020 and 2021. Ending the weekend of performances at Comerica will be Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, along with special guests Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. This show was also rescheduled from 2020 and 2021.

"They (attendees) can expect three solid performances and just a great evening, no matter which one you choose," Straub said.

With the quick turnaround time between concerts, Straub said the stage structure will remain the same for all three shows. The only changes that will be made over the weekend will be the sound and lights for the Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard performance.

"Right after the baseball game ended, we started laying the flooring over the field, that was happening starting at 6 last night and it's still going on," Straub said. "Then we went into the process of building the stage. Once the stage was built we added the roof, and then after that's done we're adding the speakers. Once the roof is up we can rig in the show with the sound and lights."

Continuing one of the biggest stadium concert seasons in the past five years, Elton John will be performing at Comerica Park later this month, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will take the Comerica stage in August. In addition to the three concerts at Comerica Park this weekend, 313 Presents will be hosting other shows at various locations, such as Big Time Rush and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

With so many concerts over the next few months, Straub said this feels like the first return to a normal summer concert season since the pandemic.

"I think over the last couple of years everyone is excited to get back to work, and with our re-brand of Pine Knob, which will have 50 shows this summer, that was our first feeling that we're back," Straub said. "We have three shows in one weekend here at Comerica Park, and that really solidifies that we are back."

