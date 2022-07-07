Secret's out: Detroit Repertory Theatre challenges perceptions with 'Fairview'

Leah Smith cringes every time she hears Detroit Repertory Theatre referred to as the city's best kept secret or a "hidden gem."

For a theater that's been around for 65 years and is finally back putting on live shows after a nearly two-year COVID hiatus, Smith, the theater's executive artistic director, wants the cat out of the bag. Forever.

"No, we're not a secret and no, we're not hidden," said Smith. "Every Metro Detroiter should experience the Detroit Repertory Theatre."

And Smith hopes audiences will as the theater, considered the city's longest-running alternative theater, stages the final production of its milestone 65th season. "Fairview," a Pulitzer Prize-winning play that tackles the thorny issue of implicit bias, runs through July 31.

The play hits the stage amid big changes at the Detroit Rep. Its founders, Bruce Millan and Barbara Busby, retired last year, turning the reins over to Smith, who has been with the company for 20 years. She's only the second artistic director in the theater's history. The theater then named Detroit native Kendra Ann Flournoy as its managing artistic director.

Taking the baton from Millan and Busby during the pandemic, it's been "a rollercoaster," said Smith. "But I've been in training, mentored by Bruce and Barbara, for a very long time. So thankfully, I was prepared. And they're still around. I see them all the time. It's just adding in the pandemic part that makes it crazy."

And while some theater companies pivoted to virtual productions during COVID, the Detroit Rep — which relied on some government help and generous financial support from patrons to stay afloat during 2020 and 2021 — only held a few events virtually, which Smith said she never wants to do again.

"We’re firm believers if it's on a machine and the viewer isn’t in the same room with you, that's not theater," said Smith.

Now, with "Fairview," Detroit Rep is very much performing theater again, with live audiences, and they're thrilled, said Smith. Its first live production back, "Asking Strangers the Meaning of Life," in nearly two years was in February.

"It’s fantastic to be back," said Smith.

Still, audiences have been somewhat slow to return, she said. Its 65th season was only three productions, down from its typical four.

"There were people who were ready in February, vaccinated and knew they were ready to go back to in-person events," said Smith. "And there are still people who are coming in this weekend and it's their first social experience in two and a half years."

Smith acknowledges that it will take time for patrons to get comfortable returning to in-person events but she emphasizes that it's important for people to share experiences like theater together.

"We’re just trying to get the message out that we’re open," she said. "And it’s good for you to come out. And we have to be present with each other."

Why 'Fairview' will 'make you feel something'

Will Bryson, who is directing "Fairview," can't speak highly enough about why audiences should see it in person. He said it'll provoke conversations long after the final curtain comes down.

The play, written by Jackie Sibblies Drury, won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 2019. It follows an upper-class African American family as they prepare for a birthday party and things go awry.

It's the kind of play where there's the "possibility you'll be angry, it's a possibility you'll be sad," said Bryson. "You're definitely going to laugh. But you are going to feel, which is what theater is all about. You're going to feel something."

Bryson, a Highland Park native who went on to get a master's degree in Shakespeare, said he wasn't familiar with "Fairview" until he found out the Detroit Rep planned to stage it. He read it and knew he wanted to be part of it.

"When I look at 'Fairview,' I look at myself," said Bryson. "I'm from Highland Park, a place people don't really talk about. I grew up in a lower-class home but I studied Shakespeare."

Bryson said the play challenges everyone as it relates to race and audiences "have been blown away:" "It challenges perception."

Smith calls the play "provocative."

"One of my favorite quotes, and I say it about theater, but it's originally about journalism. When it's done right, it will comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable," said Smith. "That's what this play does."

What's Next for the Detroit Rep

Smith said the theater will announce its 66th season later this month. She said she and her team, meanwhile, are evaluating "everything," from when its season starts to how many shows they do each year.

"This is the perfect time, coming out of two years of darkness," said Smith, who said they're also looking at using the theater as more of a community space. "If we're going to re-envision things, now is the time to do it."

One area Smith wants to change is putting greater emphasis on diverse writers and "their voices on our stages," and Detroit and Michigan writers in general.

"We have really excelled over six decades in staying to our firm purpose of offering jobs to Detroit area actors, directors and designers," said Smith. "And now I want to see the writers on our stage — and to be a little more aggressive in the stories we tell."

Smith said of COVID's many lessons, it made it clear that the Detroit Rep is more than a theater company.

"We are a safe haven," she said. "We are a public service. We are a community that's using theater to uplift the community."

