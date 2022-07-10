Billy Joel plays the hits, and pours some sugar, at Comerica Park

It was a pretty good crowd for a Saturday, as the Piano Man sings, when Billy Joel packed more than 30,000 fans into Comerica Park for a hits-packed evening of crowd favorites and fan sing-alongs that was nearly three years in the making.

Saturday's show at the Tigers' ballpark was announced way back in 2019, and was then twice-delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I would like to thank those of you who bought tickets two years ago," Joel told the crowd early in the evening, which touched on more than two dozen songs over its two-hour, 15-minute run time. "Who the hell knew that was going to happen?"

The 73-year-old New Yorker, who these days could pass for a grizzled ex-fighter who now runs an amateur boxing gym, came out looking spiffy and professional in an all-black suit with a black shirt and a black tie. (He's on the short list of singers who wear suits on stage, along with Pitbull and Michael Bublé.) His set touched on those inescapable Billy Joel classics ("Piano Man," "Uptown Girl," "Pressure," "Allentown") along with deep cuts from his catalog and a few surprises.

The biggest of those surprises came when Joel, following a performance of the 1982 non-single "A Room of Our Own," brought out Joe Elliott from Def Leppard to rip through a rendition of his band's fist-pumping rocker "Pour Some Sugar On Me." Elliott is in town for Sunday's Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe extravaganza, the third night in an unprecedented three-night run of shows at Comerica Park, which kicked off Friday night with country superstar Chris Stapleton's show at the downtown ballpark.

There were also several shout-outs to Detroit across the evening, including shortened versions of Marvin Gaye's "I Heard it Through the Grapevine" and Martha and the Vandella's "Dancing in the Street," along with a tease of the piano intro to Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock & Roll," which acted as a lead into "Only the Good Die Young."

It was indicative of the show's loose vibe and Joel's relaxed demeanor, as the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer never took anything too seriously, least of all himself. He aped his way through rock front-man poses during "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me" and questioned his own ability to still hit the high notes in "An Innocent Man."

"If I don't hit it, it's a real cringe fest," Joel told the crowd, "so if I don't hit it, I will accept your boos." When he turned around and did hit the note, the crowd awarded him with cheers; it was his ace in the bag all along.

Joel sipped from a white mug that was held in a cup holder built into his piano and his favorite accessory of the night was a Camouflage fly swatter he used to bat away the bugs buzzing around his head as he sat at his piano. "You've got some funny bugs up here," he said. "I just don't want to swallow one."

Talkative throughout the evening, Joel told stories behind the songs, like when he knew "Just the Way You Are" was going to be a hit judging by the way a crowd in Pittsburgh reacted to it when he performed it while opening a show for the Doobie Brothers. He was seated at his piano for most of the show, but took the front-man position several times, strapping on a guitar for an encore-opening "We Didn't Start the Fire."

"Fire" is of course the 1989 listicle of big events in Joel's lifetime, ticking off everything from Marilyn Monroe to the Bay of Pigs to those damned cola wars of the 1980s. A lot has happened since, of course, and if any song in the Joel catalog demands a modern update it's "We Didn't Start the Fire"; it's a bit odd to sing a song about the defining events of one's lifetime and leave out the last 30-plus years.

But Joel famously gave up pop songwriting in the early '90s, so in essence his catalog is a time capsule, preserved in amber, stopped cold in 1993 after "River of Dreams." The songs don't change, they're there forever, and the demand for Joel to sing them is great enough that he's still filling stadiums with them. (Saturday was Joel's biggest-ever solo concert in Detroit.)

He's been critical of his friend Elton John, who's continued to make new music throughout his career, for maybe making too many songs. Joel quit when he felt the time was right, so you can't begrudge the guy, and even if you did, he's got a song for that too.

"Keep it to yourself," he sang in Saturday's opener, "it's my life."

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama