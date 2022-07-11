Metro Detroit Youth Day returns to Belle Isle Wednesday

Bringing thousands of Metro Detroit's kids together for a day of food, games and fun, Metro Detroit Youth Day will return to Belle Isle Wednesday from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The event first took place nearly 40 years ago and aims to inspire Detroit's youth to do good in the community. After taking two years off due to the pandemic, it will return free of charge for children ages 8 through 15.

In hopes of uniting and bringing peace to the Detroit community following disputes in 1980 between young Detroiters and local retailers, then Mayor Coleman Young united community leaders to resolve the stress. He asked Edward Deeb, president, chairman and founder of Metro Detroit Youth Day, to meet with retailers and urge them to be more understanding.

In response to Young's request, Deeb joined forces with Tom Fox and Jerry Blocker to create Metro Detroit Youth Day: a celebration with food, games and fun to show Detroit's youth that local retailers and businesses care about them.

"The main goal was to inspire our youth to do the most good," Deeb said. "We want them to become our future citizens, our future executives in the business world, and to help... cut out all the fighting and the rioting."

This year, the event is expected to attract more than 30,000 people, as Deeb said the event has grown. Attendees can expect a free breakfast, an Air Force plane fly-over during the kickoff, a pie-eating contest, sports clinics, singing, dancing and other entertainment.

"At the beginning, we were trying to really work with them to do good in school, and little by little we got more people from the community, various people from the business community came to help us, and we started giving them things that they liked," Deeb said. "We have a free lunch, we have gifts, we have stars from football and baseball clinics come in there and teach them... we've probably given out more than 3,000 college scholarships over the years and we've been receiving a lot of accolades for what we're doing."

The event is constantly evolving. In 1991, Youth Day grew to include motivational speeches, scholarships, mentors and entertainment in addition to food and games. In that year, two college scholarships were awarded. Now, more than 130 scholarships are granted to students per year.

"I really am happy with the strides we have made over the years, the sponsors have been terrific," Deeb said. "I want to make sure we do good in the city we live in."

Among accolades from the community, the event has also received national recognition.

"We have received numerous awards for doing this," Deeb said. "President George H.W. Bush gave us the Point of Light Award... We've accomplished an awful lot and I think we've helped improve the young people in the city so that they're more oriented to do good and be good in school and become future leaders."

Metro Detroit Youth Day

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday

Belle Isle Park between the Scott Fountain and the Casino

To register, visit here.