Detroit's Navy Week will bring sailors to metro area

Navy Week is taking place now through July 17, bringing sailors to Detroit to share the significance of the Navy to the area.

At the end of the week, the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, will perform at the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow.

Since 2005, the Navy Office of Community Outreach has hosted Navy Weeks across the country, giving American citizens the chance to learn about the importance of the Navy. This program has been the Navy's flagship outreach effort in parts of the country, similar to Detroit, that do not have a strong Navy presence.

This year, Detroit's Navy Week will be one of 13 Navy across the country. The program annually reaches about half of the U.S. population.

The organizations that will participate in the week-long program are USS Detroit (LCS 7), Navy Band Great Lakes, Naval Oceanography Operations Command, U.S. Navy Parachute Team, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Heartland, U.S. Fleet Forces, Unites States Naval Academy, Naval History and Heritage Command, Naval Reserve Center Detroit and University of Michigan NROTC.

In addition to community events in the area, community members will be able to attend free live music performances by Navy Band Great Lakes at such places as the Detroit Zoo, the Henry Ford Museum at Greenfield Village, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, DetroitEastern Market and the Grosse Pointe War Memorial throughout the week. The schedule of performances can be found here.

Sailors will also volunteer at Gleaners Food Bank, Forgotten Harvest, Habitat for Humanity Detroit and other organizations.

