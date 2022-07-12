'Hamilton' returns to Detroit in mid-November for nearly three-week run

If you missed Broadway blockbuster "Hamilton" the first time it was Detroit, don't throw away your shot this time.

The Tony Award-winning hit returns to Detroit for a nearly three-week run Nov. 15 through Dec. 4 at the Fisher Theater. Tickets are on sale now for Broadway in Detroit subscribers who will get first dibs, but the date for single ticket sales hasn't been announced yet.

"Hamilton," with book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the life story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Based on the biography by Ron Chernow with a hypnotic soundtrack that mixes hip hop, jazz and R & B, "Hamilton" has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, along with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

"Hamilton" made its Detroit debut in 2019, playing to sold-out crowds for six weeks. It was so popular that Broadway in Detroit warned tickets buyers to beware of scams on social media and through third-party sellers. Jeffrey Seller, one of the show's producers, is originally from Michigan.

Broadway in Detroit, meanwhile, is marking a milestone of its own this year. Its 60th anniversary season kicked off in early June with "Mean Girls." "My Fair Lady" opens this week and other shows include "Dear Evan Hansen," "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," "Beetlejuice," "Jagged Little Pill" and "Ain't Too Proud."

For information, go to www.BroadwayinDetroit.com.

