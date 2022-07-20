Artist Spotlight: Anthony Brass

A weekly spotlight showcasing local artists

Name: Anthony Brass

Aesthetic: A painter inspired by nature whose style fuses impressionism and surrealism.

History: The self-taught Warren-based painter, 31, has been drawing since he was child but now focuses solely on painting, using acrylics. An avid hiker, he's fascinated by the scientific aspects of nature and his work is an interpretation of what he discovers and reads. His paintings feature surreal trees, bugs, tree roots, even insects. His paintings have "always been a little out there but I don't put limits on myself with subject matter," he said. His painting, "The Infinite," for example, explores how nature is intertwined with a bird pulling a worm, roots, an ant colony, ladybugs, aphids, even root structures. "I wanted to paint it in a circular composition that further describes this circular connectivity," he said. Bugs may not be beautiful to some but, "I'm into the bugs and small things," said Brass.

The latest: Brass returns to the Ann Arbor Art Fair this weekend. His booth, LI515, is on Liberty Street. And he'll continue to be at art shows throughout the summer and fall, including Aug. 5-7 at the Belle Isle Art Fair, Aug. 12-14 at Milford Memories and Sept. 2-5 at Arts Beats & Eats. He also does custom murals. His original paintings and prints are available on his website, anthonyrbrass.com. Follow him on Instagram at @anthonyrbass.

Maureen Feighan