First ever Grand Boulevard Art Stroll takes off Saturday

Three galleries on Detroit's west side are teaming up for a first ever Grand Boulevard art stroll Saturday, which organizer hope to make an annual event.

The Grand Boulevard Art Stroll, which will run from noon-10 p.m., will include Chroma on East Grand Boulevard along with Blackbird Gallery and Irwin House Global Art Center & Gallery, both on West Grand Boulevard. The galleries are spread out so visitors will have to drive to get to all three but the idea is, said Misha McGlown, Irwin House's director, to get people "to explore and enjoy the boulevard."

For art fans, Chroma, which is currently hosting its first ever indoor art exhibition, is the location of the mesmerizing "The Girl with the D Earring" mural, painted by Detroit artist Sydney James.

McGlown said the idea for an art stroll came about several months ago when she was chatting with Stephanie Leon of Chroma. Leon followed up with McGlown and they added Donna Jackson of Donna DMJStudio, who curated the current exhibition at Chroma, and Pamela Eaton of Blackbird, which is in the Fisher Building, to the conversation.

"It's been a wonderful effort of women, leading, collaborating and supporting each other," McGlown said.

Eventually, McGlown said they'd not only like to make the stroll an annual event but include restaurants and other cultural institutions such as the Motown Museum.

"We are already looking at planning and sponsorship for next year and looking forward to the full participation of our neighbors," said McGlown.

Grand Boulevard Art Stroll

12:30-6 p.m. at Chroma, 2937 E. Grand Blvd.; noon-9 p.m. Blackbird Gallery, 3011 W. Grand Blvd.; and 6-9 p.m. Irwin House Global Art Center & Gallery, 2351 W. Grand Blvd.

For details, go to http://irwinhousegallery.org/2022/07/13/the-1st-annual-grand-blvd-art-stroll/.