West Michigan native Erica Francis joins Fox 2 news team

The Detroit News

There's a new face on Fox 2's morning team.

Erica Francis has joined the WJBK-TV (Channel 2) news crew as anchor and reporter. Francis made her debut with Josh Landon on Wednesday and will hold down the morning news desk every weekday from 4-6 a.m.

Francis is a Holland, Michigan, native and a 2015 Central Michigan University grad who started her career at Fox 17 News in Grand Rapids and was most recently working at WKRN in Nashville, where she had been since June 2019.

Tennessee is still a part of her; Francis dropped a "y'all" when introducing herself to viewers on-air Wednesday. "I gotta teach her real quick: 'Whatupdoe,'" Landon said, offering a quick lesson in local slang.

Francis previously interned at Fox 2 in 2013.