'Nope,' 'Gray Man': Movies to see (or skip) this weekend

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

The latest from Jordan Peele, a big time action movie and a high school love story with a twist are among the week's new movies.

Here's a look at the new titles in theaters and on streaming this week and where to find them.

'Nope'

Writer-director Jordan Peele, who won an Oscar for his screenplay for "Get Out," is back with his third movie, the alien invasion flick "Nope." Reunited with his "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya — also an Oscar winner, thanks to his role in "Judas and the Black Messiah" — Peele tracks the suspicious activity in the sky above a Southern California horse ranch, but there's much more going on in the movie than just space invaders. Probably too much. Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun co-star. In theaters.

Review: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' is a flying saucer full of hot air

'The Gray Man'

This is what a summer blockbuster looks like: two big stars (Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans), a solid supporting cast (Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard and Ana de Armas, among others), and more gunfire, explosions and globetrotting action than you can shake a stick at. The twist? This one's streaming at home. On Netflix.

Review: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans help color in 'The Gray Man'

'Anything's Possible'

Originally titled "What If?" this coming of age high school story is about a trans high school senior whose world is shaken up when she starts dating one of her classmates. "Pose" star Billy Porter directs. On Amazon Prime Video.

Review: Billy Porter's 'Anything's Possible' gets its emotions right

