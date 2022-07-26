Here’s the musical line up for Arts, Beats & Eats, including Flo Rida, 311, Rob Base & more

Attendees of this year’s Arts & Beats and Eats event in downtown Royal Oak over Labor Day weekend will hear R&B, pop and rock hits from the past several decades wafting from the music stages of the four-day event.

Announced Tuesday, the national headliner list is a male-dominated line up featuring “Low” rapper Flo Rida who will close out the fest on Labor Day, plus indie pop group Fitz and the Tantrums, alt-rockers 311, “Survivor” alum and country singer Chase Rice and Detroit’s own Sponge.

The Jim Beam National Stage will also host hip-hop legend Rob Base, Scottish funk group Average White Band, Tommy DeCarlo of Boston and R&B singer Montell Jordan who had a massive hit in 1995 with “This is How We Do It.”

Women are better represented on the eight other entertainment stages, which host local performers, acoustic music, electronic DJs and kids programming. In all, around 200 musical acts are scheduled.

Celebrating 25 years this summer, Arts & Beats and Eats also announced Tuesday details of the juried art show with more than 150 creatives from across the nation. The "eats," which highlight more than 50 restaurants, caterers and food trucks from the area and beyond, include Mexican, Italian and American cuisine, plus barbecue, sweet treats, healthy options and more.

“We are looking forward to celebrating the festival’s milestone year with the hundreds of thousands of Metro Detroiters and beyond who flock to downtown Royal Oak year after year to take in the sounds of various genres of music, feast on mouthwatering cuisine and explore new taste offerings, browse and shop one-of-a-kind artworks, make lifetime memories with the family and more,” said Arts Beats & Eats producer Jon Witz in a media alert.

The event, which drew in a reported 365,000 people in 2021 began in 1998 and has raised more than $6 million for community and nonprofit groups.

The Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank

Downtown Royal Oak

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 2-4 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 5

Free admission before 5 p.m. on Sept. 2, otherwise $5-$10

(248) 541-7550 or artsbeatseats.com

Jim Beam National Stage

Friday, Sept. 2

4-4:30 p.m. Frame 42

5:30-7 p.m.: Tommy DeCarlo - Singer of Boston

7:30-9 p.m. Average White Band

9:30-11 p.m.: Fitz & the Tantrums

Saturday, Sept. 3

10-11:30 a.m.: Zumba

4-4:30 p.m.: Jack's Revenge

5-7 p.m.: Beatlemania Live!

7:30-9 p.m.: Chevelle

9:30-11 p.m.: 311

Sunday, Sept. 4

4:30-5 p.m.: Kira Blue

5:45-6:45 p.m.: Jackson Dean

7:30-9 p.m.: Chase Rice

9:45-11 p.m.: Sponge

Monday, Sept. 5

3-3:30 p.m.: Polish Muslims

4-6 p.m.: Your Generation in Concert

6:30-7:15 p.m.: Rob Base and Montell Jordan

7:45-9 p.m.: Flo Rida