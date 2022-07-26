WDIV meteorologist Andrew Humphrey leaving after 20 years

Longtime WDIV meteorologist Andrew Humphrey is signing off from the station to explore other opportunities.

The popular meteorologist's last day is Tuesday, according to a story posted early Tuesday morning on WDIV's website.

“During the past 20 years, Andrew has happily greeted viewers with a big smile and helped them plan their weekends, and he seamlessly slid into any daypart to fill in and deliver the forecast. We’ve long heard from viewers about Andrew’s warmth, his great school visits with kids and his community involvement,” said WDIV News Director Kim Voet.

Humphrey worked at WUPX FOX in Toledo before joining WDIV. The Emmy Award-winning meteorologist is the first and only Detroit meteorologist with two degrees in meteorology and the first and only broadcast meteorologist in America and the world with a degree in meteorology from MIT, according to his LinkedIn page. He also has a degree from the University of Michigan.

Humphrey's fans left comments on his social media accounts Tuesday, saying they were sad to see him go.

"You were the only reason we watched WDIV," said Patrick Marceau on Facebook.

