'What's So Funny About Detroit' comedy show returns to Old Miami

As the city's stand-up comedy scene continues to gain momentum in clubs, one showcase is on roll with a carefully curated line up and a regularly packed house.

“What’s So Funny About Detroit?” is a recurring comedy show returning Thursday to the Old Miami for an outdoor performance featuring Detroit-area standups Esteban Touma, Melanie Hearn, Osama Basal, Johanna Medranda, Louis D. Michael and Pat Sievert.

Organizer and host Ryan Patrick Hooper of 101.9 WDET-FM’s “Culture Shift” says the comics that perform at “What’s So Funny” are “the best in the city.”

"Stand-up comedy is part of the performing arts lexicon, but it doesn't get the respect that other performing arts tend to get," said Hooper. "Stand-up comics are the philosophers of our time — making sense of how crazy the world is."

The event, which regularly sells out, is a benefit for WDET. It will be recorded for a later airing on the NPR-affiliated station.

Audience members are welcome to bring a chair or blanket to sit on during the show, which is in the Cass corridor bar’s spacious and green backyard. The 21-and-older event is expected to run less than two hours long.

What’s So Funny About Detroit?

with Esteban Touma, Melanie Hearn, Osama Basal, Johanna Medranda, Louis D. Michael and Pat Sievert

Old Miami

3930 Cass, Detroit

Doors open 6:30 p.m. Thurs., show at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25

wdet.org/event/wdet-comedy-showcase-whats-so-funny-about-detroit-2