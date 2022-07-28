'Super-Pets,' 'Vengeance': Movies to see (or skip) this weekend

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

A group of animated "Super-Pets," a big city podcaster's look at rural Texas and a social media satire are among this week's new movies and streaming series.

Here's a look at the new titles in theaters and at home this week, where to find them and whether they're worth your time.

'DC League of Super-Pets'

Look, up in the sky! It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... Superman's dog? Yes, Dwayne Johnson voices Krypto the Super-pup in "DC League of Super-Pets," an animated tail, er, tale about the pets that form their own sort of Justice League. Keanu Reeves voices Batman, John Krasinski is Superman and Kevin Hart is Ace, a Boxer who befriends Krypto. If only the story was as inventive as its premise. In theaters.

'Vengeance'

"The Office's" B.J. Novak writes and directs this scattered story about a New Yorker writer and podcaster who heads down to West Texas after a female acquaintance winds up dead, and turns his findings into a rumination on the soul of America, or something like that. Novak's story is full of ideas, but not all of them come to fruition. Meanwhile, Ashton Kutcher is doing, well, something as a philosophizing record producer. In theaters.

'Not Okay'

Zoey Deutch stars in this social media satire about a clueless clout-chaser who fakes her part in a tragedy and then rides the wave of Instagram success. Writer-director Quinn Shephard sharpens her knife and has an ear for Gen-Z dialogue and behavior, and she hits her target, well, most of the time. Mia Isaac and Dylan O'Brien co-star. On Hulu.

'Surface'

Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in this series about a San Francisco woman trying to unlock the secrets of her past, which falls into the same trap that too many stories about amnesia do: It's forgettable. On Apple TV+.

